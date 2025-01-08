These are the world's first luxury smart rings made of 18K gold and platinum

Ultrahuman

TL;DR Ultrahuman has launched its Rare series of smart rings made of 18K gold and platinum.

The new range comes in three finishes, priced upwards of $1,800.

Apart from their precious metal construction, the Rare rings offer measurements of sleep, stress, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature.

Wellness wearable maker Ultrahuman has established a world first at CES 2025 by introducing a range of luxury smart rings made of 18-karat gold and platinum.

Called the “Ultrahuman Rare,” the series offers two smart rings coated in 18K gold, sourced from London Bullion Market Association-approved refineries and hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards. A third luxury smart ring model features a silver color band made of pt950 (95%) platinum.

At present, no other smart rings on the market are crafted from precious metals. With this move into the luxury segment, Indian startup Ultrahuman is not only differentiating itself from competitors but also broadening its appeal beyond fitness enthusiasts.

By targeting the lucrative wedding jewelry market, the company is positioning its smart ring as both a high-tech health tracker and a sophisticated accessory, opening the door to an entirely new demographic of customers.

Ultrahuman’s “Rare” rings will be priced between £1,500 ($1,873) and £1,800 ($2,247), making them equivalent to buying a premium foldable phone.

The trio of rings has launched under Ultrahuman’s new “Desert Collection,” which includes three distinctive pieces: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow. Dune and Desert Rose rings are crafted from 18K gold, while Desert Snow is the platinum band. They rings are 8mm wide and 2.45mm thick, with up to 6 days of battery life and water resistant up to 100m.

For health and fitness, the rings offer tracking for sleep, stress, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature. The connected app also offers additional health analysis features.

The Ultrahuman Rare will be available exclusively at select retail stores in London and Paris and will soon be available in various other locations, such as New York, Milan, Dubai, and India.

