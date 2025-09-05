This new Qi2 25W wireless charger lineup is ready for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and iPhone 17 series

TL;DR UGREEN’s new MagFlow Qi2 25W line of accessories is designed for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The MagFlow Qi2 25W lineup includes a 10,000mAh power bank, a wireless charging pad, and two- and three-in-one charging stations.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports Qi2 25W wireless charging, while other Pixel 10 models are limited to 15W. All iPhone 17 series phones are expected to feature Qi2 25W wireless charging.

One of the biggest highlights of the Pixel 10 series is Pixelsnap, Google’s branding for Qi2-based magnets baked into the phones. This allows the Pixel 10 series to be used with a wide variety of Qi2 accessories. If you just grabbed a new Pixel 10 series phone and wanted to get a few accessories to complement it, UGREEN has launched its new MagFlow Qi2 25W lineup for faster magnetic charging.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Every Pixel 10 model supports Qi2 charging, but there’s some nuance involved that you should be aware of. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold top out at 15W with Qi2-certified chargers when paired with a 20W or higher USB-C adapter. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro XL steps things up with Qi2.2 support, hitting 25W when used with a Qi2.2-certified charger and a 35W or higher adapter.

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is also expected to majorly feature Qi2 25W charging, so these chargers would make for great companion accessory.

UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W

The MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W is a 10,000mAh power bank that can charge three devices at once: one through the Qi2 25W wireless charging pad, the second through its built-in USB-C cable, and the third through its USB-C port.

The built-in USB-C cable supports 30W two-way fast charging and doubles as a carry strap. UGREEN claims the charger supports a variety of fast charging standards, including USB PD 3.0, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0, and USB PD PPS. The powerbank also has a real-time battery display, and you get a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box (in addition to the built-in cable).

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W has launched at $89.99, but Amazon already has it down to $69.99. It is also available in the UK and EU for £79.99 and €89.99, respectively.

UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 25W

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 25W is a no-fuss charging pad that supports Qi2 25W on compatible phones. It comes with a fixed but braided cable that ends in a USB-C port.

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 25W has launched at $39.99. It is also available in the UK and EU for £34.99 and €39.99, respectively.

UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W

The UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W is a 2-in-1 wireless charger with a 25W charging pad for Qi2 phones, a 5W wireless charging pad for your earbuds, and an extra 5W USB-C port for charging any other accessories. You’ll need to pair it with a 45W charging brick for the best speeds.

This charger has a foldable design that makes it portable. The adjustable stand supports multiple viewing angles.

The UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W has launched at $59.99, but Amazon already has it down to $49.99. It is also available in the UK and EU for £52.99 and €59.99, respectively.

UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W

If you are deep into Apple’s ecosystem and want a three-device solution, then the UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W is for you. This charger has a 25W charging pad for Qi2 phones, a 5W wireless charging pad for your earbuds, and a 5W Apple Watch charger — though you’ll need to pair it with a 45W charging brick for the best speeds.

This charger also has a foldable design, with the phone stand able to tilt up to 70°.

The UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W has launched at $139.99. It is also available in the UK and EU for £124.99 and €139.99, respectively.

UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W

For Apple ecosystem users who are okay with sacrificing some portability for something that looks classier on their desk, the UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W is for you. It’s similar to the above charger in tech, but features a different design with a weighted base. There’s an extra 10W USB-C port for charging any other accessory.

The UGREEN MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W has launched at $139.99. It is also available in the UK and EU for £124.99 and €139.99, respectively.

Follow