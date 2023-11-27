How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one device

WhatsApp Messenger has become one of the most popular instant messaging apps around the world. While not the most feature-packed app out there, one limitation that stuck out was the inability to have more than one account on a single device. Until recently, that is. WhatsApp recently announced it was rolling out the feature to have two accounts simultaneously on one iPhone or Android. While it might not be available in your country just yet, if it is, this article will guide you on how to set them up.

How to set up and use WhatsApp on one phone

Who can use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone?

There are a lot of ways two WhatsApp accounts on a single device can be useful. People who run businesses, for example, can use one account for their personal use and one for their business dealings.

The basic requirement that you need to operate two accounts on the same device is two phone numbers. For that, you require dual-sim functionality on your phone, either through two sim slots or compatibility with e-sims. Also, make sure your WhatsApp is the official release and not a fake or imitation, and also ensure it’s been updated to the latest version.

How to set up and use WhatsApp on one phone The procedure to set up a second WhatsApp account is very similar to how you made the first one. Follow the steps below to make an account if you are on Android: Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dotted icon on the top right. Tap on Settings and then on the arrow next to your name. Tap Add Account and then follow the instructions on-screen. Enter your mobile number, and then tap Next. You will be sent a six-digit code via a verification SMS. Enter that code on the screen. Type the profile name that you want for the account, and select a picture for your profile photo if you want to keep one. With this, your second account has been set up.

If you are on an iPhone, use the following steps: Open WhatsApp and tap on the Settings gear icon in the bottom right corner. Tap on the arrow next to your name. Tap Add Account and then follow the instructions on-screen. You’ll need to enter the second phone number on the next screen. A verification SMS will be sent to you with a six-digit code. Enter that code. Next, you will have an option to set your profile name and a photo should you choose to. Your account should be all set up. You can go back and forth between both accounts by tapping the three-dotted icon, and then tapping Switch Accounts. You will be able to tweak the privacy and notification settings for both accounts separately. Similarly, you will be able to attend calls from both accounts.

The ability to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device may be a godsend for a lot of people. From entrepreneurs to the general public, this feature will save a lot of people the hassle of logging in and out of accounts, carrying two phones, and worrying about sending messages from the wrong account.

