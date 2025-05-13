Samsung made a two-toned Galaxy Ring, but you probably won't be able to get one

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is selling a limited edition two-tone Galaxy Ring along with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The two-toned smart ring is a mix of Titanium Silver and Titanium Black.

You can get a 20% discount on the smart ring if you buy it together with the Edge.

The smart ring is only available in South Korea.

After months of waiting, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S25 Edge. Although this phone is an exciting new addition to the Galaxy lineup, there’s another announcement that seems to have flown under the radar. While everyone’s attention is currently on the Edge, you may have missed that Samsung quietly revealed it is selling a limited edition Galaxy Ring.

In a press release for the Galaxy S25 Edge on its Korean website, Samsung snuck in an announcement about a new Galaxy Ring. There’s nothing different about this smart ring spec-wise, but it does feature a new finish. Although the company didn’t share any pictures, Samsung calls it “Two-Tone Titanium Black.” This ring would be a mix of the Titanium Black and the Titanium Silver colorways.

Titanium Silver Titanium Black

Unfortunately, the new finish will only be available in South Korea at the Samsung Gangnam store starting on May 14 and will be sold in limited quantities. If you happen to be in the market, however, buying one along with an S25 Edge will net you 20% off the smart ring plus 100,000 won in Samsung Electronics membership points.

Samsung does not mention this new Galaxy Ring in any of its other press releases. It’s also unknown how many of these limited edition rings were made. Hopefully, Samsung will change its mind and make this new finish available in other markets.

