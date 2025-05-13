Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is here: Specs, pricing, availability, colors, and more!

This year is a special one for Samsung’s Android flagships, and back in January the company didn’t just introduce the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, but also gave us our first official look at a new, fourth entry in the series: the extra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. We’ve already seen folding-screen phones push handset thinness to some incredible new lows, and it was only a matter of time before some of that same engineering was applied to traditional designs. This week, Samsung shares the fruits of its efforts as it formally launches the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Release date, price, availability The Galaxy S25 Edge just took the spotlight at Samsung’s live streaming event, where the company detailed how this svelte new handset is arriving. Pre-orders for the phone get started straight away, both directly from Samsung itself, and through retail partners like Amazon and Best Buy.

In the US, you’ve got your choice of two configurations for the phone: a base 256GB storage level for $1,099.99, or upgrading to 512GB for $1,219.99. During this pre-order period, Samsung will even bump 256GB orders up to 512GB for free, as well as offering a $50 credit — just make sure you get your pre-order in before May 30. Once May 30 rolls around, the S25 Edge will enter regular retail channels (with no more pre-order bonuses).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s newest phone may be all about its slim build, but the Galaxy S25 Edge is far from a one-trick pony. Even with that narrow body, Samsung has still managed to cram in a solid serving of the latest silicon, and it looks like the Edge is going to find itself on stable footing compared to the rest of the 2025 flagship lineup.

Specs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Display

6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)

Main Camera

200MP Wide OIS f/1.7

12MP Ultrawide f/2.2

Selfie Camera

12MP f/2.2

Memory and Storage

12GB RAM | 128GB, 256GB Storage

Battery

3,900mAh

Charging

Fast Wireless Charging

Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 7

Dimensions

75.6 x 158.2 x 5.8mm

Weight

163g

OS

Android 15 / One UI 7

Durability

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Titanium frame

Colors

Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue



Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features Let’s not mince any words about it: When it comes to the Galaxy S25 Edge, we’re not super interested in new features or anything like that. This is a phone where it’s more about the sacrifices, and what Samsung’s still able to get done while minimizing handset thickness. So let’s take a look at where this hardware is taking its hits.

Cameras This is going to be one of the bigger ones, and while Samsung does dangle a couple carrots here to keep us interested, it’s hard to present the camera package on the Galaxy S25 Edge as anything but a downgrade compared to its full-thickness brethren.

While we do get a 200MP primary camera — a first for a non-Ultra Galaxy model like this — that’s at the expense of any kind of optical-zoom telephoto lens. Instead, Samsung is leaning in to the sheer pixel count of that 200MP primary, suggesting that users can just crop in for closer shots. And while the phone will offer digital zoom, that tops out at 10x.

On the plus side, The S25 series’ support for Samsung Log video gets a small upgrade with the S25 Edge, as the company extends Log video recording and its support for wide dynamic range to the phone’s front-facing selfie cam.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Performance Shoppers prioritizing thinness with the S25 Edge can feel confident that they won’t have to suffer from reduced performance as a result of their choice. The Edge runs the very same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy silicon as its thicker family members, and is equipped with the same 12GB of memory. And lest you think that a narrow frame will spell problems when it comes to cooling, Samsung’s giving the Edge an extra-large vapor chamber.

As you’d only expect this far into 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge will arrive running the Android 15-based Samsung One UI 7.

Screen quality and size With its 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, the screen on the S25 Edge is most directly comparable to the panel we saw on the S25 Plus.

But while that model was protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the S25 Edge changes that up for something new — what Corning is calling Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. This one’s supposed to be particularly resilient against accidental drops, and should offer comparable performance to the Gorilla Armor found on the S25 Ultra, albeit without an anti-reflective coating

Design and build quality

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Now we’re getting to the heart of the S25 Edge. While this is a handset that’s basically the same size as the Galaxy S25 Plus head-on, its profile shaves that model’s 7.3mm-thick frame down to a scant 5.8mm — a reduction of some 20%. That doesn’t leave us in paper-thin sci-fi territory, but it still results in a phone that’s appreciably more compact than those we’re used to — it really does look like you took one of today’s thinnest foldables and just snapped it in half.

To help ensure the S25 Edge has a premium, robust feel despite that slim frame, Samsung’s choosing to build it out of titanium, instead of the aluminum alloy employed in earlier non-Ultra S25 models. With a mass of 163g, the Edge comes in just ahead of the base Galaxy S25’s 162g — basically, you get a phone that weighs as much as the S25, but has a screen the size of the S25 Plus.

Just like the rest of the S25 family, the Edge offers IP68 ingress protection against dust and water.

Battery life and charging speed

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

From basically the first second we started thinking about a super-thin Galaxy S flagship, there was one question on everyone’s mind: “What’s it going to mean for battery life?” Now that the S25 Edge is going official, we’ve got some actual data to crunch here, and hopefully it’s sufficient to at least start assuaging your concerns.

Samsung equips the Galaxy S25 Edge with a 3,900mAh battery. That’s just a smidge below the 4,000mAh of the base Galaxy S25 (though, admittedly, solidly under the S25 Plus’s 4,900mAh). As far as that translates into real-world performance, Samsung tells us that users can expect to get endurance that falls somewhere between that of the S24 and S25. That’s a sacrifice, sure, but hopefully an acceptable one.

When it comes to charging the phone you can go with either 25W wired or 15W wireless options. Like the rest of the S25 phones, the Edge can share its power wirelessly with other devices.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Where can you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? Like we mentioned up top, pre-orders are open now with Samsung directly, as well as available on Amazon and through Best Buy. Once the phone is released on May 30, you’ll be able to pick it up at retail.

Carriers are already lining up to share their own plans for the S25 Edge. Verizon is set to open its own pre-orders tomorrow, May 13, while AT&T’s should be getting started right now.

