The PS5 DualSense controller is a marvel of gaming engineering, combining new features like haptic feedback and a built-in microphone with traditional elements such as turning the console on remotely. But for all its innovative features, there are just as many ways to turn the controller off. Here’s how to turn off the PS5 controller to save battery life while taking a break.

How to turn off the PS5 controller in the settings menu The quickest way to turn off the PS5 controller is via the Control Center. Press the PlayStation (PS) button at the center of your controller between the two analog sticks to bring it up.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Next, scroll to the Accessories menu and press X on your controller to select it. It’s the icon with a gamepad and a battery meter.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You will see a list of every accessory currently connected to the PS5. The DualSense will appear as Wireless Controller. Press X again to select it, then choose Turn Off to put it to sleep.

How to turn off the PS5 controller without the console

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There may be times when you need to turn off your controller when you don’t have a PS5 console and are connected to other devices, such as a mobile phone or PC. In those cases, press and hold the PS button on the controller for at least 10—15 seconds. After that, you should see the lights beside the touchpad go out. You can double-check the Bluetooth settings on your device to verify that the controller is off and disconnected.

Set the PS5 controller to turn off when not in use A great way to save yourself from constantly charging your controller is to set it to shut down automatically when it hasn’t been used for a while. To do so, navigate the Settings menu via the gear icon in the top right corner.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Next, scroll down to select System.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From there, scroll down to select Power Saving.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Here, you can choose how long before your controller returns off. Select Set Time Until Controller Turns Off, and then select 10 mins, 30 mins, or 60 mins, depending on how long it takes you to grab a snack.

How to turn off the microphone on a PS5 controller You can mute your mic if you don’t want others to hear you while playing online multiplayer games. The quickest way to do so is by pressing the Mute button on the DualSense controller. The button is right beneath the PS button and will turn orange to indicate that the mic is off. You’ll also briefly see a mute icon appear in the top right corner of your screen as extra confirmation.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Alternatively, you can tap the PS button to access the Control Center and select the Mic icon at the bottom of the screen. There, you can toggle the Mute option.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To unmute the DualSense microphone, tap the Mute button again so the light goes out, or select the Mic icon from the Control Center and hit the Mute prompt again.

FAQs

Why does my PS5 controller keep turning off? In most cases, your DualSense controller keeps turning off because of your Power Saving settings. Navigate to Settings–> Power Saving and select Set Time Until Controller Turns Off to adjust the amount of time before your controller automatically turns off when not in use, or select Don’t Turn Off to always keep it on.

How long is the PS5 controller's battery life? Depending on how demanding a game is on the DualSense features, the battery life lasts three to eight hours.

