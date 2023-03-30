How to turn off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Regularly turning off your tablet helps maintain your device’s battery health. It can also help prevent potential damage resulting from leaving it on for prolonged periods. In essence, you are extending its overall longevity by turning it off instead of setting it to sleep mode. Let’s go over how to turn off a Galaxy Tab S7.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet features a multifunctional side button. It functions as the power button, the Bixby button, and the fingerprint reader.

If Bixby appears when you press and hold the power button, you have Bixby mapped to the multifunctional Side button. In this case, press and hold the Side and Volume Down buttons simultaneously to bring up the power menu; here, select Power off.

If you do not have the side button mapped as Bixby, press and hold the Side button. From the subsequent options that appear, select Power off.

How to disable Bixby and remap the power button Disabling Bixby allows you to use the Side button normally as a dedicated power button. Because there is no extra button dedicated to Bixby, this is the only way to get the power button to function normally. On your tablet, go to Settings .

. Within Settings, go to the Advanced features tab.

tab. Select Side key .

. This will allow you to remap the multifunctional power button. Under Double press, you can select Quick launch camera or Open app. Under Press and hold, select Power off menu to get the power button functioning as intended.

