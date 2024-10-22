You don’t need to install an iOS beta to try Apple Intelligence now

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has seeded the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate to those enrolled in its public and developer beta programs.

This version packs the first set of Apple Intelligence features, hearing tests with AirPods Pro 2, and more.

The Release Candidate build is stable, and it’s most likely the same one all users will receive next week.

Apple has been testing its initial batch of AI features with beta users for many weeks. However, given the unstable nature of beta OS builds, many users avoid installing them on their personal devices. Fortunately for iPhone 16 and 15 Pro users, you can now try Apple Intelligence without flashing an iOS beta. All you have to do is install the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC), which is supposed to be the stable version all users receive next week.

iOS 18.1 launches to the public next week, featuring Apple Intelligence, hearing tests with AirPods Pro 2, call recording and transcribing support, bug fixes, and more. To try these features now, join Apple’s public or developer beta program, then toggle the Beta Updates option in Software Update settings on your iPhone. The iOS 18.1 RC should then appear as an available update. Download and install it, then join the Apple Intelligence waitlist to try its tools immediately.

Typically, an RC version carries the same build number as the final one. So, unless Apple discovers a critical issue with the current RC and issues a revised build, you won’t need to update your iPhone again next week. Despite needing to join the beta program to install the iOS 18.1 RC, the release itself isn’t a beta, and installing it on your daily driver is generally safe. Once installed, though, you may want to turn off beta updates on your iPhone to prevent it from downloading future pre-release builds.

Notably, iOS 18.1 doesn’t pack all the previewed Apple Intelligence features; you can only try some now. These include Writing Tools for text manipulation, notification summaries, smart replies in Apple Messages and Mail, Clean Up in Photos, and a new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode. Some more exciting features, like Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and Image Playground, should follow with iOS 18.2 later.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments