I finally got the $499 Trump Phone. It's the worst Android phone I've used in 2026

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

In June 2025, I placed a $100 pre-order for a new device colloquially known as the “Trump Phone.” It took over a year, but I finally got what is officially known as the Trump Mobile T1. I have been putting it through its paces ever since.

Let’s address the elephant in the room right away. It would be incredibly easy, and perhaps expected, to get deeply political in a hands-on review like this. The phone prominently bears the last name of the sitting President of the United States, a figure who has spent years being undeniably divisive both here in the States and on the global stage. The President and his sons (who own and operate Trump Mobile) also carry a well-documented history of business controversies.

Even the T1 itself has a bizarre backstory, with early renders that looked like a gold iPhone morphing somehow into a gold Galaxy S25 Ultra, before finally arriving in reality as a rebranded HTC U24 Pro (yes, HTC still makes phones sometimes).

For this hands-on, though, I am going to completely ignore all that and talk about this device strictly for what it is: a 2026 Android smartphone with a $499 price tag. And while the T1 isn’t quite the absolute disaster I thought it would be, it is still an undeniably poor product that has no business being in your pocket in 2026.

Unboxing the Trump Phone

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The Trump Mobile T1 arrives in a surprisingly minimalist dark blue box adorned with the company’s logo and a sticker that reads “proudly assembled in the USA.” Exactly what that means in the context of a highly globalized consumer tech supply chain is anyone’s guess.

Inside the box, you get a clear TPU case that feels cheap and will almost certainly oxidize into an ugly brown or yellow hue within a few months. However, Trump Mobile does include a 33W charging brick in the box alongside a surprisingly premium, braided black-and-gold USB-C cable. In an era where most Android OEMs have banished chargers from their packaging, seeing a power brick included here is a nice surprise.

Unfortunately, any goodwill generated by the in-box contents completely evaporates the moment you pick up the phone. The T1 is supposedly gold, which makes sense given Donald Trump’s decades-long obsession with both the color and the material. However, the phone only genuinely looks like gold when you hold it under bright lights. In any normal scenario, it looks closer to a mustard yellow. See the photos throughout this article for proof.

The physical construction is not great, either. The entire back of the phone is made of hollow-feeling plastic. Worse still, the manufacturing is pretty sloppy, at least on my unit. On one side, the plastic back panel is not aligned with the phone’s aluminum rails, but on the other side, it is.

Up top, you will find a 3.5mm headphone jack, something you usually find on budget phones, but rarely on $500 mid-rangers in 2026. On the bottom, alongside the standard USB-C port and speaker grille, the SIM tray features a hybrid slot that can either accommodate two physical SIM cards or one SIM card and a microSD card.

This all means the T1 unexpectedly delivers the holy trinity of attributes that old-school Android enthusiasts constantly talk about needing: an included charger, a headphone jack, and expandable storage. If you are one of those buyers who clamors for those features, even in 2026, the T1 delivers. Unfortunately, the trade-offs required to get those features are many.

This display is … not great

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Flip the phone over, and you are greeted by a massive 6.8-inch OLED panel. On paper, the specs look perfectly fine for a mid-range contender. It features a 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Trump Mobile hasn’t officially confirmed which brand or generation of cover glass protects the device’s front, but whatever material it is has been molded with incredibly steep curves down either side of the display.

The moment you grip the T1, those curvy edges make the phone feel dated. Pretty much every major player in the smartphone industry has abandoned curved glass in favor of flat panels. However, if you missed the era of sloped displays, you might get a kick out of this, but most modern users will find them impractical.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The T1 features an optical under-display fingerprint scanner, but it’s unfortunately placed. It’s positioned low on the panel, sitting just a few millimeters above the bottom bezel. Personally, I dislike this, especially on phones this big. Using your thumb to unlock the device one-handed feels like an invitation to drop it. I know Nothing and other brands are locked into this design concept, and people don’t seem to revolt against it, but I get the ick every time I use a scanner like this.

On a brighter note, the side buttons are surprisingly decent. The volume rocker and power key are firmly seated in the frame, delivering a crisp, tactile click with no noticeable wobble.

What’s under the hood of the T1?

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Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a chipset that originally debuted toward the end of 2023. Even at launch, this silicon was firmly positioned as a budget option, so it feels ancient in a $500 phone in 2026.

To put that performance in a real-world context, you can find the exact same chip inside a phone like the OnePlus Nord CE4, which launched two years ago exclusively for the Indian market at a retail price hovering around $300. What the chip is doing in this phone is anyone’s guess.

This silicon feels ancient in a $500 phone in 2026.

That said, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 feels fine for navigating the UI and basic scrolling and messaging. But for $500, there are way better choices out there.

The silver lining on the spec sheet is that the T1 comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB of onboard storage. Given the current global component shortages that have driven up the prices of memory modules, getting half a terabyte of space on a mid-range phone is genuinely impressive.

Powering the hardware is a standard 5,000mAh battery cell. It supports wired charging speeds up to 30W with the included brick. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging.

A clean Android UI (with some questionable bloat)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When you first boot up the T1, you are greeted by a very basic Trump Mobile splash screen. Once that passes, the phone drops you straight into an unmodified Android setup wizard. There are no custom animations, no carrier-style setup prompts, and no branded clutter. When you finally land on the home screen, the only immediate customization is a pre-installed wallpaper sporting yet another prominent Trump Mobile logo.

Honestly, given how heavily skinned many Android devices are these days, navigating a UI that is essentially barebones stock Android was refreshing.

However, this isn’t quite “stock.” Included are two pre-installed applications that you won’t find on a standard Android build. The first is an app hilariously named “Doctegrity,” which sounds like a business Randy Marsh would cook up on an episode of South Park. In practice, Doctegrity is a healthcare platform that has partnered with Trump Mobile to offer telemedicine services to customers who purchase the phone and activate it on a Trump Mobile cellular SIM kit.

Trump Mobile hasn’t provided a roadmap regarding future Android upgrades or security patches.

Looking at the Google Play Store, the Doctegrity app has a mere 5,000 installs and features under a dozen user reviews — the vast majority of which are negative. I will leave it up to you to decide whether you would feel comfortable handing over your medical info to an obscure service, but if you are asking for my opinion, I would strongly advise against it.

The second pre-installed app is Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter/X clone. I’m not going to go deeper into that because of my commitment to keep politics out of this, but I will say this: Trump Mobile didn’t lock these apps to the system. If you don’t want them, it’s easy to uninstall both.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

While the clean UI and lack of permanent bloat are welcome surprises, the broader software situation is overshadowed by a glaring red flag. Out of the box, my T1 runs Android 15 with the February 2026 security patch. When I went into the system settings to manually pull down an update, the phone said it was already running the latest available software. To make matters worse, Trump Mobile hasn’t provided a roadmap regarding future Android upgrades or security patches.

Given the company’s age, the messiness of this phone’s launch, and the lack of any communication about software commitments, it is entirely possible that the T1 will never get a software update. I don’t need to tell you that’s quite bad.

The cameras are about what you’d expect

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The rear camera housing on the T1 features a triple-lens array: a 50MP primary, a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: the 8MP ultrawide camera is atrocious. The moment you switch from the main to the ultrawide, the quality drops off a cliff. Honestly, I wouldn’t use it for anything.

0.6x 1x 2x

Surprisingly, though, the primary 50MP sensor and the 2x telephoto lens are pretty decent. In optimal, bright daylight conditions, the main camera captures images with respectable contrast and a fair amount of detail. The camera application itself is also pretty robust, offering a bunch of shooting modes, including night mode, portrait mode, and even a full pro mode.

However, the default software behavior has an annoying quirk. Every photo taken with the T1 is stamped with a prominent watermark in the lower-left corner. While you can toggle this branding off in the camera app’s settings, the fact that it is enabled by default is pretty tacky.

For video, the T1 maxes out at 4K/30. If you want to capture smoother 60FPS footage, you’ll need to drop down to 1080p. If you enable HDR video, you’ll need to do the same.

Around the front, the 50MP selfie camera performs adequately. It won’t win any mobile photography awards, but it looks good enough. It even has a beauty mode!

The Trump Phone is terrible, and you shouldn’t buy it

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When you step back and look at the market as a whole, the absolute biggest hurdle facing the Trump Mobile T1 is its retail price. For $499, you could buy the Google Pixel 10a, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, or the 2026 Motorola Moto G Stylus. Every single one of those phones obliterates the T1 across every meaningful category.

More importantly, those phones come with stated software support. Even the Moto G Stylus promises two Android upgrades, which is terrible, but better than zero. With the T1, you are paying a premium price for a phone running outdated software out of the box that will likely never receive a single security patch, making it more unsafe to use with each passing day.

The bottom line here is that the Trump Mobile T1 is a terrible smartphone.

The sole advantage the T1 has is its 512GB of internal storage, which, admittedly, outpaces the competition. When you combine that with the microSD card support, the T1 is a storage beast. But that’s simply not enough to warrant a $500 spend on a poorly constructed, rebranded HTC phone with dead-end software support.

The bottom line here is that the Trump Mobile T1 is a terrible smartphone, and you should absolutely not buy it. If this hardware had launched two or three years ago at a much lower price point, backed by a firm guarantee of software updates, it might have been an interesting budget anomaly. But in 2026? It is easily the worst smartphone of the year so far.

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