Trump Mobile's latest T1 phone teaser fails to hide an epic Photoshop blunder

TL;DR Trump Mobile is now advertising a new design for its upcoming T1 smartphone.

If it looks familiar, that is because the team has now picked up the Galaxy S25 Ultra to showcase the design.

Funnily, the image now used by Trump Mobile hides a logo from casemaker Spigen, suggesting the former lifted off media from the latter’s catalog.

Trump Mobile can’t stick to a single phone design for its trumpeted phone, which is set to launch in the US next month. After recently showcasing a golden iPhone rip-off, the organization is flexing an entirely new design as a potential vessel for the US President Donald Trump’s vision for a phone made for patriots, and it’s pretty familiar.

The carrier-cum-phone company, steered by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is now using the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the poster child for its upcoming T1 mobile phone. The updated image was posted on Trump Mobile’s official X account recently, flaunting its “gold finish” and “big power.”

While the creative clearly uses a Galaxy S25 Ultra — instead of the iPhone 16 Pro that the brand used just a few days ago. The graphic shows a large “T1” logo along with an American flag seemingly etched into the golden surface, and there’s even a cutout for the S Pen (or shall I call it the T Pen?). But, wait, we haven’t arrived at the embarrassing part yet.

Although there’s no Samsung logo on the device, we see another one just under the American flag, and this one belongs to the popular casemaker Spigen. The incident suggests the designers lifted the graphics from Spigen’s product catalog and slapped a golden color filter along with those personalization elements, but without bothering to rub out Spigen’s logo.

The fact has also been widely echoed in the comments as well as the community notes. Spigen’s official account has also responded to the original post, hollering in customary social media vernacular.

In a separate repost, Spigen has indicated it intends to file a lawsuit against the organization. However, though we’re unsure how suing the US President’s namesake entity would pan out for Spigen.

Meanwhile, Trump Mobile’s website retains the original Android phone design, but the team continues to post images of the golden iPhone with a Trump Mobile logo on X. However, with Apple already in President Trump’s clutches, we don’t see any opposition coming from it.

