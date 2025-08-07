Apple just gifted Trump a 24k gold Gorilla Glass statue, and a $100 billion peace offering

NBC News

The commemorative statue was presented to Trump ahead of Cook’s $100 billion US investment announcement at the White House.

The peace offering comes after the President criticized and pressured Apple to bring more of its supply chain stateside.

In a heartwarming display of capitalism, Apple has gifted US President Donald Trump what may be the world’s most expensive piece of Corning Gorilla Glass, or a very luxurious paperweight, depending on how you see it.

The statue features a Gorilla Glass disc with a gold Apple logo etched into it. The disc itself sits on a 24-karat pure gold base.

Cook unveiled the gift during a White House press conference to celebrate Apple’s pledge to invest another $100 billion into US manufacturing.

The words “Apple American Manufacturing Program” and “Made in USA” are etched in the Gorilla Glass display alongside the President’s full name printed boldly on top. Tim Cook’s signature features at the bottom of the glass circle that sits on a gold base made in Utah. Meanwhile, the Gorilla Glass was reportedly designed by a former US Marine Corps corporal now employed at Apple.

In addition to gifting this unique sculpture to Trump, the Apple CEO announced the company’s commitment to bringing more of its supply chain stateside, including sourcing chips from Samsung’s US facility.

This isn’t the first time Apple has courted favor with President Trump. Back in his first term, Trump praised Cook for being “a great executive.” Cook also reportedly calls Trump directly, with publications like The New York Times deeming him “The Trump Whisperer.”

It looks like Cook has figured out how to deal with the US President without tweeting about it, like some other tech CEOs.

