Trump Mobile's latest ads ditch Android reality for a golden iPhone fantasy

TL;DR Trump Mobile’s marketing materials now show a gold iPhone embossed with the carrier’s branding and the American flag.

The device looks nothing like the T1 Phone, which the company is currently taking orders for on its website.

Trump Mobile seems to have pulled a classic switcheroo, promoting a shiny iPhone in its ads instead of the Android phone it’s actually selling.

Move over, reality, there’s a new “gold” standard in smartphone marketing, and all credit goes to Trump Mobile. The Trump organization’s mobile carrier kicked off with a flashy gold, Android 15-based “T1 Phone,” but now, it looks like the company is headed in a different direction. This elusive T1 Phone is nowhere to be seen in Trump Mobile’s latest marketing materials and ads posted across social media platforms like X. Now, the ads feature what appears to be a gold-embossed iPhone 16 Pro. Let’s be clear, this phone does not exist.

In June this year, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump unveiled Trump Mobile with a gaudy $499 gold Android phone called the T1 Phone, complete with MAGA slogans and a $47.45 monthly plan. The phone was advertised as “proudly designed and built in the United States,” a line that still features in the official press release of the company, even though shortly after launch, the “Made in the USA” claims vanished from the site. Now the phone is just “designed with American values in mind.”

Details about the specs also changed with time. The screen size shrunk from 6.78 inches to 6.25 inches, the RAM dropped, and the phone itself still looks suspiciously like a rendered mock-up, not a real device. Unsurprisingly, the T1 Phone is nowhere to be seen in Trump Mobile’s marketing materials.

Recent ads posted on X show a gold iPhone 16 Pro-looking device embossed with the words “Trump Mobile” and the American flag. There’s no T1 branding in sight. So, is Trump Mobile now selling custom iPhones? The answer is very, very likely a big no.

The gold iPhone shown in Trump Mobile ads is almost certainly a creative, and a misleading one at that. For obvious reasons, this Trump-branded iPhone is not mentioned on the company’s website. What’s even more bizarre is a Trump Mobile ad that shows a man actually holding this anomaly of an iPhone in his hand. The company could have achieved this using a case on an existing iPhone or perhaps some cinematic tricks. But even here, the T1 Phone is nowhere to be seen.

Looks like Trump Mobile has pulled a classic switcharoo, but don’t fall for the flashing gold iPhone renders and patriotic symbols. While the T1 Phone is still very much a mystery, it certainly won’t look anything like this gleaming iPhone.

