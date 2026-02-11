This new clamshell gaming handheld might be your next everyday carry device

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

While dual-screen handhelds like the AYN Thor have largely taken over the retro gaming handheld scene, there are still some holdouts for single-screen clamshells that channel the Game Boy Advance SP more than the Nintendo DS. If that’s you, there’s good news: a set of leaked images appears to show a new 16:9 clamshell from a well-loved brand.

The renders feature a 4.7-inch clamshell with the branding TrimUI Flap X1. The widescreen device has two sticks in the lower configuration and a surprising number of function buttons. There’s the typical TrimUI menu button next to start and select, as well as four extra buttons at the top with an unknown purpose.

From the side, we can see a headphone jack and stereo speakers on the bottom of the device, as well as a physical toggle switch. If this is anything like the company’s other devices, this is most likely a performance toggle that can be bound to other functions in settings. There is no fan, indicating relatively modest specs.

TrimUI is known for its popular Linux handhelds like the TrimUI Smart Pro and TrimUI Brick. The company currently has another handheld called the TrimUI Brick Pro coming out soon, so the Flap X1 may be a later release.

This would offer a more compact alternative to the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, which is the only widescreen clamshell on the market. Hopefully, TrimUI has figured out how to avoid the hinge cracks that have plagued every Retroid clamshell so far.

It’s worth pointing out that these are only renders, and the device may never see the light of day. However, if TrimUI does manage to release a Linux-powered clamshell this thin, it could be a solid everyday carry handheld.

