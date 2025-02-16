This $80 Game Boy clone is my perfect everyday carry handheld console for retro gaming goodness

TrimUI Brick The TrimUI Brick is the ideal gaming handheld for classic retro gaming on the go. It's small, light, and, most importantly, very affordable.

If you’re like me, you can’t handle being out in public without something to occupy your mind. Ever since I was a kid, that’s been games. It started with handhelds like the Game Boy and PSP, then mobile games and emulators once they matured on Android, but as soon as I got my hands on a cheap gaming handheld, all the pieces fell into place.

But when it comes to taking one with me outside of the house, most are too big or too expensive. I’m already carrying a phone that costs nearly a month’s rent, so I don’t need the extra stress of breaking another pricey gadget. But there’s one handheld with the right mix of size, features, and price to earn a spot in my bag every time I leave the house. That handheld is the TrimUI Brick.

A Game Boy for the modern era

The TrimUI Smart Pro ($95.99 at Amazon) was one of my first forays back into the handheld market, and I still love it to bits, so when the TrimUI Brick came out late last year, it immediately caught my attention. The Smart Pro and Brick both have the same chipset, which is capable of retro gaming up to and including the PS1, but the Brick has a vertical, Game Boy-like form factor.

Granted, it’s much smaller than an old-school Game Boy, so it fits perfectly into a pocket or bag. There are many devices like this, most notably the Miyoo Mini and Miyoo Mini Plus, but the TrimUI Brick looks and feels more premium. Part of that is the build quality, but most is down to the gorgeous 4:3 screen. The 400 PPI display is way better than anything else in its sub-$100 price bracket.

The controls are slightly cramped, as you’d expect from a device this size, but they’re still great for shorter sessions. There’s also no joystick, so I mostly played older retro games. In fact, I actually liked that there are no sticks since they tend to get caught in my pocket or bag. Low-profile sticks, like the ones on the TrimUI Smart Pro, aren’t my cup of tea.

The lack of sticks also didn’t have much of an effect on my gaming. The handhelds and consoles I emulated usually didn’t have sticks either, and those that did weren’t ideal on the 4:3 display. The 16:9 aspect ratio of PSP games, for example, means dealing with huge black bars. Other consoles with joysticks, like the Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast, are also at the limits of what’s possible with this chipset, so I would recommend sticking to older consoles.

The real test: Children

My TrimUI Brick arrived just before the holidays, so instead of installing custom firmware and purging the ROMs, I took it with me on a family trip right out of the box. Running the TrimUI stock Linux OS (you can swap to other platforms like Crossmix if you want to put the work in) it comes pre-configured with emulators, ROMs, and even a few ports.

The trip involved my wife’s entire side of the family, so I figured I’d need to sneak away for some quiet time. And that’s just what I did. As an introvert, being around people all the time is extremely draining. Quick, 10-minute sessions were enough to clear my mind from all the noise.

However, once my nieces and nephews caught wind of it, the TrimUI Brick became the star of the holidays. Even after Santa dropped off LEGO sets, paints, action figures, and all manner of toys, the kids just wanted another go at Kirby’s Dream Land or Frogger.

I hadn’t thought of it beforehand, but the simple controls and small size make the handheld great for little ones. This is a great “baby’s first emulation device” to get your kid into retro gaming. The same goes for adults who aren’t as well-versed in games.

The TrimUI Brick is built like a, well, brick.

Usually, I wouldn’t let kids go anywhere near my gadgets, but this one is different. Not only is it built like a, well, brick, but it’s also cheap enough that I don’t have to stress out about replacing it. It’s officially priced at $79.99, but you can get it for between $60-$80 depending on sales and the size of the microSD card, which is roughly the cost of a single new AAA game.

TrimUI Brick review verdict: My new everyday carry handheld

Now that the holidays are over and we’re well into 2025, the TrimUI Brick has earned a permanent spot in my bag. I frequently grab it on the bus or while waiting for my kids to finish school, even for only a few minutes. It’s mostly replaced the addictive mobile games I used to play, which is probably good for my overall mental health.

There are no more daily tasks, limited events, or battle passes. Just the retro platformers and classic RPGs from my childhood. I would feel silly emulating these games on my PC or a larger device, but on the TrimUI brick, it’s perfect.

The battery life is also fantastic, and it doesn’t suffer from the battery drain that many other handhelds have while suspended. Since I only game for 10 or 15 minutes at a time, this can last for days or even weeks before needing a top-up. Charging speeds aren’t very fast though, so plan accordingly if you’re taking a long trip.

I suspect the TrimUI Brick will be a permanent feature in my bag for years to come.

My only real complaint is that it comes pre-installed with some modern indie games like Balatro. Retro games are one thing, but that game came out last year and deserves to be bought and played on a device with a larger screen than this so you can actually see all the cards. There’s also a lot of junk ROMs on the TrimUI Brick in general, so eventually you’ll need to go through and clean things up. While you’re at it, you’ll want to replace the entire microSD card, since the cheap models included with these devices aren’t built to last.

Ultimately though, this is a fantastic little handheld for just about anyone. Similar Game Boy-style devices like the Miyoo Mini ($79.99 at Amazon) are starting to show their age and more premium options like the AYANEO Pocket DMG are outside the price range I want to pay, so I suspect the TrimUI Brick will be a permanent feature in my bag for years to come.

