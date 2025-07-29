Retroid Pocket Flip 2 owners are spotting the dreaded return of a familiar problem

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Retroid Pocket Flip 2 users are reporting early hinge cracks, sometimes just weeks after purchase.

Users claim the cracks appeared even though they’ve handled the device carefully.

The first Flip model had similar problems, and the Flip 2’s redesigned hinge was meant to address them.

Although the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 launched only a few months ago, users of the Android handheld are already reporting the worrying return of a familiar flaw: cracked hinges.

Over on the r/retroid subreddit, a growing number of posts show the same issue cropping up — a fine hairline crack forming near the hinge, often just weeks after purchase. Some owners say they spotted the Pocket Flip 2 cracks by chance, while others checked after seeing reports like these from other users.

One user even found that oil or lubricant appeared to be leaking through the crack. In many cases, these are apparently well-cared-for devices with no drops or heavy use.

It’s not a good look, especially since similar issues dogged the first-generation Retroid Pocket Flip. That device was eventually discontinued, and the Flip 2 was meant to be a sturdier rethink of the clamshell format.

In our review, we noted that the Flip 2’s hinge felt solid and reassuringly firm. It certainly seemed to be a big improvement over the first model. But with more and more users spotting cracks at the same weak point, it looks like this new hinge design may still be vulnerable.

Some users are now debating whether to attempt DIY fixes, such as reinforcing the hinge with JB Weld or melting the plastic with a heat tool. Others are contacting Retroid directly to see if support or replacements are being offered.

For now, if you own a Flip 2, it might be worth inspecting the hinge closely.

