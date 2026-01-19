This new retro handheld keeps the Game Boy look, but modernizes the controls

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR TrimUI has teased the Brick Pro, a Game Boy-style vertical handheld that builds on the original Brick design.

The company has confirmed a larger 4-inch display and the addition of dual analog sticks.

A 2026 release window is provided, but specs, pricing, and performance remain unknown.

We’re big fans of the original TrimUI Brick, and now the company is teasing a follow-up to the pocket-friendly handheld. The new device is called the TrimUI Brick Pro, and the teasers posted online suggest it will stick to the same Game Boy-style, vertical formula while adding more modern controls.

In an Instagram post from its official account, TrimUI describes the Brick Pro as “the ultimate evolution of the vertical handheld.” The company says it has kept the ultra-portable DNA intact, but added a larger 4-inch display and dual analog sticks, arranged below the D-pad and face buttons. TrimUI also says the new layout has been reworked with modern gaming in mind, while still leaning into retro nostalgia.

We praised the original Brick for its size, build quality, and screen, but it deliberately skipped analog sticks in favor of maximum pocketability. Adding sticks suggests the Brick Pro is aimed at broader use cases, even if TrimUI hasn’t said anything yet about performance, supported systems, or internal hardware.

Separately, an image shared on X appears to show a Brick Pro unit running and displaying an emulator-style menu on its screen. The photo lines up with TrimUI’s teaser, showing the same vertical design and dual-stick layout, but it’s not an official company post, so it’s best treated as an early, unofficial look.

For now, TrimUI is keeping expectations in check. The company hasn’t shared pricing, specs, or a firm launch date beyond saying the Brick Pro is coming in 2026.

