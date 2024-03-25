Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking forward to your next vacation? Maybe you need some motivation to work harder. I like to have images that remind me of my goals, and you can set these on your phone to remind yourself of the days to come. To keep you inspired, we have put together a nice collection of travel wallpapers for your phone.

Download these travel wallpapers for your phone Don’t start packing your bags quite yet! We need to tell you how things work with these wallpaper posts first. The image previews you see below are for demonstration purposes only. These files have been compressed and optimized for faster website performance, so the quality isn’t as good. Instead, you should download them using the button right below the previews. You will find the full-resolution pictures in there.

How to set these travel wallpapers on your phone What’s so awesome about wallpapers is that they are simple images. These can be used on any device as long as it allows you to change the background. If you need some help, though, we’ve created a couple of step-by-step instructions for setting these wallpapers on your Android or iOS devices. These are the most popular mobile platforms, so the vast majority of you should be covered.

As mentioned above, you need to download the travel wallpapers using the button below the previews. The easiest method to get them on your device is to simply download them through it. You can also use other devices and transfer the files using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or even by sending it to yourself via email. Just make sure not to use services that compress the image, as that will defeat the purpose.

Once the travel wallpapers are on your phone, follow the steps below to set them on your handset.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Hit More wallpapers. Find and select the travel wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your modifications and tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set it on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the travel wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your modifications and tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1 to formulate these instructions. Some steps and menus may differ, depending on your device and software version. You may also find some travel-related images in our posts of scenic wallpapers, nature wallpapers, or winter wallpapers. Check those collections out for great alternatives. You may find something more to your liking there.

