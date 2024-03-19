Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There is nothing like a good view to soothe your mind and calm your soul. A good sunset, a green forest, or a look at snowy mountains doesn’t have to be a long trip away, though. You can find small pieces of heaven every time you check your smartphone. We’ve put together a collection of scenic wallpapers for your phone. Check them out right below!

Download these scenic wallpapers for your phone Let’s start by telling you how things work with these wallpaper posts. You’ll see our collection of scenic wallpapers for your phone below, but you should not download these directly. These are image previews meant for demonstration purposes only. They have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance, and won’t look as good on your device. Instead, go through the button right below the previews to download the full-resolution scenic wallpapers for your phone. This will ensure the best image quality possible.

How to set these scenic wallpapers on your phone The great thing about wallpapers is that they are simply images. You can set them on any device that allows you to change the background. If you need some help, we have put together step-by-step tutorials on changing the wallpaper on both Android and iOS, which are the two leading smartphone platforms.

As already mentioned, you will need to download the full-resolution scenic wallpapers for your phone by clicking on the button below the image previews. The most straightforward route is to simply use your smartphone to download them, but you can definitely get them using another device. You’ll just need to transfer them to your phone. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or you can even send it to yourself via email. Whatever you do, just make sure not to use a service that compresses the image, like Messenger.

Once your favorite scenic wallpaper is on your phone, follow the steps below to set it.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Hit the More wallpapers option. Find and select your preferred scenic wallpaper. Make your preferred modifications and hit Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the scenic phone wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select the Add New Wallpaper option. Find and select your favorite scenic wallpaper. Make your modifications and hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

