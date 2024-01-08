Download these winter wallpapers for your phone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Winter is my favorite season. If you’re like me, and want to get in the winter spirit, grabbing a fitting wallpaper is a straightforward way to do so. Today. we have a nice variety of winter wallpapers that will look amazing in any phone. Let’s get right to them.

Download awesome winter wallpapers here We should first let you know it is not a good idea to simply download the images you see in the previews below. These are for demonstration purposes only, as they have been compressed for optimized website performance. If you want the full-resolution winter wallpapers, click on the button below the image previews and download the complete files from there.

With that out of the way, let’s show you what we got for you today.

How to set these winter wallpapers on your phone We can help if you don’t know how to set a new wallpaper on your phone. For starters, make sure to get the winter wallpaper on your phone. You can do this using a cloud service like Google Drive, or transferring it through Bluetooth or USB. Sending it to yourself via email works, too. Just make sure it is not compressed in the process.

Once you have the winter wallpaper safely stored in your phone, follow the steps below to set it as your background.

How to set your winter wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your winter wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper to your liking and hit Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set your winter wallpaper on your iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the winter wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Comments