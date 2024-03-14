Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There is nothing like nature to soothe your mind and take you away from the trials and tribulations of our busy days. And while a good camping trip or a nice day around trees might be better, we don’t always have the time to get out of the city. This is why we have put together a nice collection of nature-inspired wallpapers for your phone. These can transport your mind and offer that piece of tranquility you are searching for.

Download these nature-inspired wallpapers for your phone First, we should let you know how the dynamic works with these wallpaper posts. Below, you can see a nice variety of image previews. Make sure not to simply download the pictures you see below. These images have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. They will not look as good on your device. Instead, hit the button right below the previews to download the full-resolution files and ensure you get the best quality possible.

How to set these nature-inspired wallpapers on your phone Technically speaking, wallpapers are simply images. This makes them universal, and you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background. Need some help? Don’t worry. We have put together some step-by-step instructions to figure out how to set these nature-inspired wallpapers on your phone, whether you are using Android or iOS, the two leading mobile platforms.

As mentioned in the previous section, you will need to download the full-resolution files from the button below the previews. The simplest route is probably to download them straight from the device you want to use the nature phone wallpapers on. You can also download them using any other device, of course. Then, transfer the files to your phone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, or a cloud storage service like Google Drive. You can even send it to yourself via email, but make sure to avoid using services that compress images, such as Messenger.

Once your favorite nature wallpaper is on your device, follow the steps below to set it as your wallpaper.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Select the More wallpapers option. Find and select your preferred nature-inspired wallpaper. Make your preferred modifications and hit Set wallpaper. Select if you want to set the nature phone wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select your preferred nature-inspired wallpaper. Make your preferred modifications and hit Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor's note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1 to create these instructions. Some steps and menus may be different, depending on your device and software version.

