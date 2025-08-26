Google Translate is ready to replace Duolingo in your life

TL;DR Google Translate is getting a new mode to help teach you a new language.

The beta initially supports teaching Spanish to English speakers, and English to speakers of Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

Translate is also getting some upgrades to its live translation mode, all thanks to AI.

For all the controversy surrounding AI when it comes to things like content generation, or hallucinating wildly incorrect facts when attempting to answer questions, most of us would agree that it works quite well when it comes to analyzing language. That opens the door for some powerful communication tools, breaking down barriers between people who speak different tongues. But what’s the best way to approach that: using AI to translate directly, or using AI to efficiently teach people new use languages? If you’re Google Translate, the answer is apparently, “why not both?”

Earlier this year we first spotted evidence that Translate was preparing a new Duolingo-like tool to help teach users new languages. We were able to bring you an early preview of that Translate teaching mode a few weeks back, and it looked nearly ready to go.

Today Google finally goes official with that teaching experience in beta, inviting users to give it a spin. Initially it’s a bit limited, only teaching French and Spanish to English speakers, as well as English to speakers of Spanish, Portuguese, and French, but we should see those options expand over time.

The app will ask you about your language goals when getting started, and tailor its approach accordingly, whether you want some business phrases, or are just trying to order food. Unlike Duolingo, it doesn’t sound like Google will be sending you into panic attacks over losing your practice streak, although the company does note that the tool will gently encourage users to keep up with their studies.

When it launched the Pixel 10 last week, Google showed off an impressive real-time demo that not only translated languages across a voice call, but did so with the speakers’ own voices. Right now, that kind of magic is remaining a Pixel 10 exclusive, but Translate is bringing the next best thing to the rest of us, with some AI-fueled upgrades to the app’s live translations.

Translate is tapping in to Gemini to help upgrade live translations for over 70 languages, letting two users speak back-and-forth, see text translations, and listen to audio translations, all in real time. While you won’t hear the output in your own voice, it still sounds like we’re getting a nice functional upgrade, with AI picking up on subtleties like pauses and changes in intonation. These improvements are rolling out today in the US, India, and Mexico.

