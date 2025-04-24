Hilarious gibberish or AI's fatal flaw? Google Search confidently explains nonsense phrases (Update)

Update, April 24, 2025 (10:27 AM ET): Through a spokesperson, Google has provided the following statement on AI Overviews’ hallucination:

When people do nonsensical or ‘false premise’ searches, our systems will try to find the most relevant results based on the limited web content available. This is true of Search overall, and in some cases, AI Overviews will also trigger in an effort to provide helpful context. AI Overviews are designed to show information backed up by top web results, and their high accuracy rate is on par with other Search features like Featured Snippets.

Google also says that for some searches, there may not be a lot of relevant information available on the internet. Such cases are called “data voids,” which are a challenge for all search engines as a whole. The company has rolled out improvements to limit AI Overviews from appearing on such data voids, which would consequently prevent misleading, satirical, or otherwise unhelpful content from surfacing in AI Overviews.

Original article, April 24, 2025 (09:24 AM ET): AI is already everywhere, but companies aren’t stopping from adding it to even more places. Google is betting big on AI, adding it across every surface with Gemini Advanced and even bringing AI to Google Search with Google AI Overviews. However, the elephant in the room is that AI can hallucinate, confidently making up facts that never existed. The latest instance of AI hallucinations comes from Google AI Overviews, which confidently provides meaning to made-up idioms and phrases.