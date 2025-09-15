The most popular Android phones in Q2 2025 also beat the cheapest new iPhone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Counterpoint Research has released its list of the top ten best-selling phones of Q2 2025.

Three iPhone 16 series models occupied the top three spots, but two Galaxy phones beat the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16 Plus was entirely missing from the list, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Xiaomi Redmi 14C 4G also made appearances.

Apple and Samsung tend to dominate the list of most popular smartphones each quarter. Now, Counterpoint Research has announced the top ten best-selling phones of Q2 2025, and it’s mostly business as usual.

Counterpoint Research revealed that iPhone 16 series handsets were the top three most popular smartphones in Q2 2025. The iPhone 16 was at the top, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and then the iPhone 16 Pro. Curiously, the iPhone 16 Plus was entirely missing from the top ten list. So we can perhaps see why the company changed tack and launched the iPhone Air last week.

Two Samsung phones beat the latest iPhone

The most popular Android phone was the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in fourth place. This isn’t the first time the company’s Galaxy A1x phones have been the best-selling Android phones in a quarter, but it’s still a testament to the phone’s price and features, as well as Samsung’s footprint. This was followed by the Galaxy A06 4G in fifth place.

What’s rather interesting this time, though, is that the Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A06 4G actually beat the iPhone 16e (sixth place). Yes, Samsung’s budget phones edged out the latest and cheapest Apple release at the time of the report. You can’t blame launch timing, either, as the iPhone 16e was released in the previous quarter.

I’m guessing that pricing was the biggest reason why Samsung’s budget phones outperformed the iPhone 16e at the sales tills. After all, the iPhone 16e launched at $599, while the Galaxy A16 5G costs $200 and the A06 4G retails for ~$110. This is still a noteworthy turn of events as Apple’s latest releases tend to occupy the top spots with ease.

What about the rest of the list? Samsung phones also appear elsewhere on the list, as the Galaxy A16 4G and Galaxy S25 Ultra are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. It’s no surprise to see either phone here. In fact, Galaxy Ultra phones have cracked the top ten list in Q2 for a few years now.

There’s welcome news if you aren’t a fan of the Apple/Samsung duopoly, as the Xiaomi Redmi 14C 4G was the ninth-most popular phone of the quarter. This comes a year after the Redmi 13C 4G cracked the list. Counterpoint attributed its performance to “emerging” regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

