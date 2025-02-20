The new iPhone 16e is virtually free with these T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile trade-in deals

TL;DR T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are offering the iPhone 16e for free with eligible trade-ins.

T-Mobile users can get the iPhone 16e for free with eligible trade-ins on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next plans. On most other plans, you can get it for free when adding a new line or get up to $500 off with a trade-in.

Customers can get the iPhone 16e for free when they join Metro Flex Up or Metro Flex Plus, with 12 months of service credits.

Apple launched the iPhone 16e yesterday, coming in as a successor to the iPhone SE 3 and a replacement for the iPhone 14. Many people are disappointed by the $599 price tag, especially when compared to the $429 iPhone SE 3. The price gets more palatable when you check in carrier offers, and Apple had mentioned you could get up to $599 off when trading in an iPhone 12 and above. Now, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile have announced their trade-in offers, and you can get the device practically for free.

T-Mobile: iPhone 16e on Us Starting with T-Mobile, you can get the iPhone 16e for free when trading in an eligible device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next plans. You can also get it for free when trading in a device and adding a new line on Go5G or “most” plans. If you don’t plan to add a new line on Go5G, you can still get up to $500 off when trading in an eligible device.

If you’re looking for more, T-Mobile is offering four iPhone 16e for free and four new voice lines for $25 per line per month when trading in four eligible devices.

All the above offers are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. T-Mobile is also offering free next day shipping and free activation when pre-ordering the latest iPhone online via the T Life app or the T-Mobile website, albeit for a limited time. Note that bill credits end if you pay off the device early.

Metro by T-Mobile: iPhone 16e on Us Metro by T-Mobile is also getting the iPhone 16e. Customers can bring their number and get the iPhone 16e for free when they join Metro Flex Up or Metro Flex Plus after 12 months of service credits.

Either way, the iPhone 16e becomes a significantly better deal with these offers. The phone goes on pre-order tomorrow and will be available from February 28, 2025.

