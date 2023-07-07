Harley Maranan / Android Authority

When it comes to matching with people, Tinder makes the process very easy. Everyone knows about swiping right and swiping up — however, in recent years, they’ve added a feature exclusive to Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum that allows you to see who liked you. When these people are revealed, you can like them back and immediately match them with a gold heart. Let’s talk about what that gold heart means on Tinder.

A gold heart appears on someone's Tinder profile if you are a Tinder Gold subscriber and they like you. Likes You is a premium feature exclusive to Tinder Gold (and Platinum) that lets you see who likes you. If you match with them using that feature, the conversation will be marked with a gold heart.

Tinder Gold explained

What does the gold heart mean on Tinder? Gold hearts appear on Tinder whenever Tinder Gold’s Likes You feature is involved. If someone likes you and you are a Tinder Gold subscriber, their profile will have a gold heart. If you go to the Likes You tab and return someone’s like, your match will have a gold heart on it.

The Likes You tab on Tinder. When someone likes you and you're a Tinder Gold subscriber.

Some see it as a public display of seriousness when it comes to using the platform. Many people use the app without taking things seriously, so gold hearts say you’re serious enough to buy the subscription. At the same time, it is pretty indiscreet.

What is Tinder Gold?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tinder Gold is one of Tinder’s three premium subscriptions. It costs $24.99 (1 month), $12.50 (6 months), or $8.33 (12 months) per month.

With Tinder Gold, you get: Unlimited likes

Unlimited rewinds

Tinder Passport

Advertisement removal

5 Super Likes per week

1 Boost per month

Likes You access

New Top Picks daily As mentioned, the Likes You feature is where the gold hearts come in. Whether or not it is worth it depends on how much value you place on that particular feature and how active you are on the platform. FAQs

Is Gold worth it on Tinder? Yes, Tinder Gold can be worth it for users who want to enhance their experience on the platform. With Tinder Gold, you can access several premium features such as unlimited likes and rewinds, ad removal, and the exclusive ‘Likes You’ feature, allowing you to see who liked your profile. This feature is signified by a gold heart on someone’s profile, indicating they’ve liked you. The value of these features depends on how actively you use the app and your desire to streamline the matching process.

How much does Tinder Gold cost? Tinder Gold costs $24.99 per month for a one-month subscription, $12.50 per month for a six-month subscription, and $8.33 per month for a 12-month subscription.

What happens when you get Tinder Gold? When you get Tinder Gold, you gain access to several premium features. These include unlimited likes and rewinds, removal of advertisements, five Super Likes per week, 1 Boost per month, access to the ‘Likes You’ feature, and new top picks daily. The ‘Likes You’ feature lets you see who liked your profile. When these people are revealed, you can like them back and instantly match with them. Matches through this feature are marked with a gold heart.

What is the difference between tinder gold and Platinum? Tinder Platinum is a more expensive service that grants the ability to message others before matching, prioritize likes, and see the likes you’ve sent in the past seven days. See our guide to learn more about Tinder subscriptions.

