Ticketmaster makes attending events easier than ever with new Apple Wallet features on iOS 18

TL;DR Ticketmaster is updating its iPhone app to utilize iOS 18’s richer ticket format in Apple Wallet.

Starting with the LAFC game on October 19, select digital tickets will support locating contacts, detailed venue maps, weather forecasts, and more.

Venues and teams can customize the information displayed on their tickets, such as linking to a relevant app or website.

One of the lesser-known iOS 18 features is support for richer tickets in Apple Wallet, and Ticketmaster is updating its app to utilize that. Starting with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) game on October 19, digital tickets for eligible events will offer deeper integrations into some of Apple’s other services, such as Maps, Music, Weather, and more.

Ticketmaster has announced that its app is the first to adopt the new ticket format available in Apple Wallet on iOS 18. Supported events, such as the upcoming LAFC game, will offer handy information right in the Wallet app. These include the coordinates of friends sharing their location, weather forecasts, venue maps, and parking details. The new format also supports embedding Apple Music playlists, App Store listings, web links, and much more. Venues and teams can customize the included components based on individual events’ needs.

Integrating all relevant information natively in Apple Wallet makes attending events — solo or with friends — more accessible than ever. Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich stated: “With the new, enhanced ticket in Apple Wallet experience, fans are closer to the action from the moment they add their pass to their iPhone. We’re extremely proud to work with Apple to bring this enhanced ticketing experience to fans.”

Beyond the LAFC game, Miami HEAT will adopt the upgraded ticket format next. iOS 18 users purchasing eligible tickets through the Ticketmaster app can browse the detailed view once they add them to Apple Wallet.

