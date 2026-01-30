The team behind vivo's add-on camera lens just made a 10x lens for iPhones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The company behind vivo’s camera kit and add-on lens has released a similar kit for iPhones.

The RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit includes a 2.35x telephoto converter lens, which enables native ~10x zoom on iPhones.

Expect to pay $184 for the entire kit, which also includes a phone case, lens adapter ring, camera grip with a microSD card slot, and more.

The vivo X200 Ultra and vivo X300 Pro are both available with an optional camera kit, which includes a camera case, camera grip, and an external lens to boost long-range photography. Now, the company behind these accessories has launched a similar kit for iPhones.

PGYTech has announced the RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit for iPhones, which is now available on Kickstarter. In fact, the kit has already blown past its $10,000 goal, accruing over $55,000 as of writing.

The RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit consists of a camera grip, a 2.35x telephoto extender add-on lens, a phone case, a lens adapter ring, a strap, and a tripod collar. This effectively matches the vivo camera kit, which comes with the same accessories down to the 2.35x telephoto extender.

This add-on lens attaches to the iPhone 17 Pro’s 4x 48MP camera or the iPhone 16 Pro’s 5x 12MP camera. It enables 235mm (~10x) native zoom on the iPhone 17 Pro series and 282mm (~11.7x) native zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro line. The camera app also offers preset zoom buttons for 235, 400, 600, and 960mm. But I’m guessing the iPhone 17 Pro can offer improved ~20x zoom with this lens by performing a lossless resolution crop.

Take a close look at the camera grip, and you’ll find the expected controls like a zoom dial, physical camera shutter key, multi-function button, and tripod mount. However, this grip also stands out from the vivo grips by offering a microSD card slot, allowing you to shoot video to external storage.

Otherwise, PGYTech notes that you’ll need its camera app to take advantage of the add-on lens. The firm claims that its app also supports full manual controls, vintage filters, and personalized watermarks.

Like the idea of this camera kit? Then you can back it on Kickstarter for $184 to get the entire kit. Otherwise, you can pay $72 to get the Grip Kit, which includes the camera grip and phone case but ditches the add-on lens and other goodies.

This news also comes days after rumors that Apple was investigating an add-on teleconverter lens for future iPhones. So we’re glad to see this kit already on the market for iPhone owners who want higher quality long-range zoom.

