Our favorite smartphone accessories at Android Authority

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It’s all well and good having a great Android phone, but an ecosystem of accessories can also make for a more enjoyable experience. Just take a look at all the handy add-ons for Galaxy phones and iPhones that you can buy on Amazon or the millions of other retailers — there are so many!

Unsurprisingly, we love phone accessories here at Android Authority, but not all of them are created equal. So I thought it would be a good idea to ask my colleagues about their favorite smartphone accessories. Here are their picks and the accessories we’d recommend in a heartbeat.

Three-in-one charging pads everywhere

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The three-in-one wireless charging pad is easily the most popular smartphone accessory among my Android Authority colleagues’ recommendations. These often include MagSafe support too, which is handy if you’ve got an iPhone or third-party case with magnet compatibility.

Senior Writer Aamir Siddiqui opted for the Ambrane Qi 2 three-in-one wireless charging pad (Rs 2,999 on Amazon), while Senior Writer Kaitlyn Cimino uses a Belkin BoostCharge Pro ($125.85 on Amazon) to anchor her “tech hub.” Kaitlyn explains that grabbing her phone off the pad also serves as a reminder to consider grabbing her headphones or watch.

News Editor Adamya Sharma also swears by the Eller Sante 3-in-1 Combo magnetic charger (Rs 2,797 on Amazon). This comes with a 30W charging cable, and Adamya says she uses this to simultaneously charge her iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch without having a mess of cables.

Features Editor Rita El-Khoury praised the SwanScout 708G2 and 710G2 charging stations seen above, which she described as perfect three-in-one chargers for Pixel devices: Honestly, the best three-in-one charger any Pixel fan can buy. Perfect for the Pixel Watch, a Pixel phone, and either another phone or a pair of earbuds. The 708G2 ( $42.97 on Amazon ) makes my bedside table look presentable, and the 710G2 ( $43.65 on Amazon ) sits in my kitchen/living room area, ready to charge either my own devices or my guests’. It’s not a three-in-one wireless charger, but contributor Zac Kew-Denniss digs his second-generation Samsung Wireless Charger Duo ($59.79 on Amazon). “It has a fan to keep the phone cool, and the secondary pad has a magnet that holds a Galaxy Watch in place to ensure perfect alignment,” Zac explains.

What about other accessories?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Moving away from three-in-one chargers, Jonathan bought the Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit case ($17.99 on Amazon) for his Galaxy S25. Since acquiring that case, I’ve swapped over my car mounts, tripod mounts, chargers, battery packs, and more. I’ve been using magnetically-connected mounts and accessories for years, but the connectivity of this case and these newer magnetic accessories has been a game-changer. It makes my soul hurt knowing this ring magnet design has roots outside of Android, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes. 😉 Deals Editor Matt Horne also points to a phone case as his favorite/only accessory: I think my only one [accessory – ed] is my case, so it’ll have to be that! It’s a JETech Matte Case ( $9.59 on Amazon ) for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Very durable, and combined with the raised lip around the screen, it’s almost impossible to break the screen via a drop unless it landed on a table corner or something.

Aamir digs his MagSafe PopSocket ($29.99 on Amazon), as seen above. However, he also buys two specific accessories for any phone he uses for more than a passing moment.

“I buy MagSafe cases and tempered glass screen protectors for every phone that I use for more than a month,” Aamir says. “MagSafe cases help me use my existing PopSocket and charger with the new phone, while the screen protector is a must for me since I live near the sea and it takes one grain of sand to give the phone a scratch I cannot unsea (heh).”

Meanwhile, Senior Writer Ryan Haines points to the Peak Design Mobile Stand Wallet ($59.95 on Amazon) as his favorite accessory. In fact, he says he’ll buy another one when the current wallet eventually becomes dirty and frayed.

Managing Editor Ollie Cragg has two favorite smartphone accessories: The Moment Car Vent Mount ( $25 on Moment website ). It needs a MagSafe-style case for it to work, but it solves mounting in my car as there’s no room on my dash anywhere else. Also, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W ( $109.98 on Amazon ) is great because it has the Qi2 charger on top and sits upright on my desk.

In addition to her fancy wireless charging pads, Rita has plenty of accessories that she uses every day, starting with the Satechi Dock 5 ($59.99 on Amazon).

“The Satechi Dock 5 has saved my sanity and my desk from messy cables. I keep a few phones and tablets on it and charge them. They look organized, they are easily accessible, and the cables are right there to plug/unplug,” she explains. “Plus, there’s a wireless pad for my earbuds and that old iPhone 13 Pro Max I rarely use but that I need for work, and that still uses Lightning.”

Rita bought the Ulanzi MA26 tripod ($39.95 on Amazon) in early 2025, and described it as the perfect tripod for phones: Easily the most compact, portable, and sturdy mini tripod for phones. It’s very well built and so versatile. I keep it at my desk, but often take it on trips to watch videos on the plane or train pull-out tray, or even in bed.

Meanwhile, her Baseus retractable cable comes in handy to keep things neat and tidy: Did I mention that I hate cable messes? I do, I really do, and this retractable cable is my savior everywhere. I have one in my backpack, one at my desk, one on my bedside table, one in the living room. Pull, charge, let go. Looks nice, doesn’t leave a dangling cable lying around. Editor C. Scott Brown says his favorite smartphone accessory is the Miracase Bike Phone Holder ($9.99 on Amazon): I like this because it is plastic so you can put a phone in it without a case and it won’t mess with the metal rails (some bike mounts like these are metal, so you need a phone case). I also like that it covers everything except the sides, so I know my phone is not going anywhere. It also keeps the phone nice and snug so it doesn’t rattle as I ride. Just a great, all-around product! Me? I don’t have many accessories at all. I recently bought a classic PopSocket ($9.97 on Amazon) for my old Pixel after last using one in 2017/2018 on my Galaxy S8. Aside from making for a more comfortable grip, I also use it to prop my phone up so I can watch YouTube while in the kitchen. I also have to send a special shoutout to ZTE’s 65W USB-PD charger. It came with the Axon 40 Ultra when I reviewed it several years ago, and it’s been my go-to charger ever since. I really should actually buy my own USB-PD charger.