Anker's new MagGo lineup of power accessories is for busy travelers who still value convenience

TL;DR Anker’s new MagGo lineup offers power solutions for Apple users on the go.

The 3-in-1 MagGo Wireless Charging Station packs a versatile charger into a tiny fold-up design.

MagGo chargers support the Qi2 standard and offer 15W wireless output.

Wireless charging is one of those magical technologies that’s supposed to be all about convenience, but its early implementations tended to be anything but, requiring precise alignment of finnicky charging coils. Blessedly, we’ve come a long way since then, and these days you can take the guesswork out of wireless charging by using systems that employ magnets to line everything up just right and hold it all securely in place. Today we’re learning about the latest offerings from Anker, as the company introduces its new MagGo series with support for Apple’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP).

At IFA 2024 in Berlin, Anker is showing off a whole new slate of accessories. The MagGo branding it’s come up evokes not just the magnets that enhance your wireless charging experience, but also really emphasizes portability. That’s immediately clear when we look at the 3-in-1 MagGo Wireless Charging Station, which folds up over itself into a pocket-sized package. It supports 15W charging for your phone, plus 5W each for two accessories, and goes for just about $90.

If you don’t need to power quite so many devices at once, check out the MagGo Wireless Charger, a basic stand that lets you display your phone while it charges, and rotate it any which way you choose. This one sells for $40, and should be available presently. And if you’re mainly just interested in the “stand” part of that, consider the Anker MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand, a $30 MagSafe-compatible iPhone case with pop-out ring stand to prop your phone up.

Anker’s also got a couple new power banks helping to form the MagGo lineup. Both 10,000mAh components, you’ve got your choice between the $70 slim model, which has a magnetic connection for your phone, or an $80 model designed to wirelessly charge your Apple Watch while charging your phone over USB. Both of these devices offer 30W wired USB-C output in addition to their wireless capabilities.

Unless otherwise noted, all these MagGo accessories support Qi2 and 15W wireless charging. While Anker clearly designed this series with Apple gear in mind, you should also find success using an Android phone paired with a MagSafe-compatible case or adapter.

