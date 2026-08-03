TCL's latest tablet with a paper-like display tempts with its budget price tag

TL;DR TCL has launched the NXTPAPER version of the Tab A1 Plus that landed in the US this past April.

The tablet features largely similar hardware specifications, but with an easier-on-the-eyes screen and a larger battery.

TCL is already offering a steep 25% discount on the Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER for US customers.

If you’ve followed our coverage of TCL’s NXTPAPER-branded devices, you’ll know we’re big fans of the technology and its ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between modern LCD panels and e-paper-type displays found in e-book readers. The manufacturer has now released another NXTPAPER-equipped model in the US, and it has all the markings of being a great midrange tablet.

For some background, TCL announced the Tab A1 Plus with a standard display alongside the Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER earlier this year. While the standard version went on sale back in April, TCL now shares in a press release that its NXTPAPER sibling is finally going up for sale in the US.

The two Tab A1 Plus models are hard to distinguish between based on appearance alone. However, the NXTPAPER version stands out with its 12.2-inch, 2400 x 1600, 120Hz paper-like screen. There’s also a hardware button called the NXTPAPER Key that lets you switch between Standard, Ink Paper, and Color Paper modes on this midrange tablet. TCL achieves this special effect thanks to an additional layer over the standard LCD panel, which has seen numerous upgrades as the NXTPAPER tech has evolved — with more upgrades on the horizon.

Customers will find a larger 10,000mAh battery on the Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER, compared to the standard variant’s 8,000mAh unit. It also supports fast wired charging at 33W. The tablet retains the same Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and 256GB of storage, while also offering 6GB of onboard RAM, which can be boosted to 16GB with 10GB of virtual memory.

Other attributes of the Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER include an 8MP front and rear camera, four speakers for sufficient audio performance, and Android 16 out of the box. TCL also talks about implementing an upgraded version of VersaView that lets you keep certain apps in normal display mode, even as the rest of the screen runs in the other paper-type modes.

Although the Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER has a retail price of $399.99, the TCL website has it for just $299.99 as part of a back-to-school sale. Amazon also has the NXTPAPER tablet up on sale, where you can clip a virtual coupon for the same discount.

Both retailers will offer the TCL T-Pen 2 stylus and a flip case for free with the device, which is a good way to sweeten the deal for prospective buyers. The tablet is only available in a solitary Aerolite Grey colorway, however.

At this price point, the Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER should be among the top contenders in the crowded midrange tablet segment, particularly given its unique display credentials that we won’t find on conventional tablets.

Follow