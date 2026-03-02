This new AMOLED display promises more natural light that's easier on the eyes

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR TCL is showing off its new TCL NXTPAPER AMOLED as a prototype at MWC this year.

The new panel promises to improve its eye comfort features over its older LCD panels

Although not ready for prime time, TCL promises it will arrive in a phone by the year’s end.

Late last year, our own Ryan Haines wrote about his experience with the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, praising its paper-like display mode, while comparing it to the Kindle. The real magic behind that experience is TCL’s NXTPAPER technology, and it’s about to get even better.

At MWC 2026, TCL is previewing its new NXTPAPER AMOLED technology, an attempt to combine its eye-comfort-focused NXTPAPER LCD panels with the contrast and color performance of AMOLED.

NXTPAPER, for those unfamiliar, is TCL’s display approach aimed at making screen light feel more natural and less fatiguing over time. This is not an e-ink panel, nor is it trying to replicate one. Instead, the goal is to reduce eye strain without sacrificing the responsiveness and vibrancy expected from a modern smartphone display.

TCL says the improvements are happening at the hardware level rather than through simple methods like software filters. The company claims blue light output is reduced by 15%, and circular polarization reaches 90%, both of which are intended to make the display more comfortable for prolonged use.

TCL is also describing this as the world’s first anti-glare AMOLED panel. As with most “world’s first” claims at trade shows, this is difficult to independently verify. According to the company, the panel uses nanomatrix lithography to reduce reflections while still reaching up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. If the glare reduction holds up as promised, it could address one of the longstanding weaknesses of glossy AMOLED panels in bright outdoor environments.

Despite the focus on eye comfort, this is positioned as a flagship-level display. It defaults to a 120Hz refresh rate, covers 100% of the P3 wide color gamut, and technically supports variable refresh rates. Final behavior and implementation will ultimately depend on the specific device TCL brings to market.

For now, the technology remains a prototype. TCL is showing it privately to the press. While TCL has no plans to license its tech to other brands, it promises a TCL smartphone will launch with the tech by the year’s end.

