The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is a budget Android tablet that finally does something different

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is a budget Android tablet with a paper-like matte display that's genuinely a differentiator. Add in the bundled stylus and excellent build quality, and you've got a slate that punches above its price point. Performance is modest, and transparency in software updates is lacking, but for readers, students, and note-takers who want something more than a generic gray slab, this is an easy recommendation.

I just got done reviewing two of the best, yet most boring, budget Android tablets from Samsung (the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus) and Lenovo (the Idea Tab Plus). They were both perfectly competent devices that did almost everything I expected, but there was nothing particularly exciting about either.

So when an offer to test the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus ($249.99 at Amazon) came up, I expected more of the same. I’d already formed my opinions on what a $250 Android tablet is. But this was also my first chance to properly experience TCL’s much-talked-about “paper-like” display, so I set those expectations aside. Three weeks later, I’m glad I did.

A great first impression

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The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus has the best unboxing experience I’ve had with any budget Android tablet to date, and I’ve tested a fair few of these now. While most affordable tablets barely include anything beyond the tablet and a USB-C cable, TCL gives you a stylus pen in the box, and if you opt for the bundle for $369, you also get a folio case. The tablet itself also looks and feels better than I expected.

Both the Samsung and Lenovo tablets I mentioned earlier came in that dull gray color that budget tablets seem to default to (the Samsung technically has a silver option too, but it’s no more inspiring). The NXTPAPER 11 Plus, meanwhile, comes in a matte black that looks, frankly, gorgeous.

The all-metal build feels noticeably more premium than its price tag suggests, and the matte finish on the back has that same satisfying, luxury-metal feel that some of the HTC phones from back in the day used to nail. The circular camera module placed at the back center also adds just enough character to make the tablet stand out from the sea of anonymous gray rectangles in this category.

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At 490g, the NXTPAPER 11 Plus isn’t exactly feather-light, but its 3:2 aspect ratio makes it wider and more square compared to the typical 16:10 tablets in this range. It sounds like a small thing until you pick it up and realize how much better-balanced its weight feels when you hold it in both portrait and landscape orientations.

The power button and volume rocker are both clicky and satisfying. There’s also a third button on the frame, but that one deserves its own section because it controls the tablet’s best feature. What you don’t get is a SIM card slot, expandable storage, or a headphone jack. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus is Wi-Fi only, and the 256GB of internal storage is all you get.

The screen is the whole point

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The display is the main talking point here, and before using this tablet, I didn’t fully know what to expect. I knew TCL had been pushing its NXTPAPER branding for a while, but a part of me assumed this would be closer to an e-reader-style display with obvious compromises that would make it worse for regular tablet use. Boy, was I wrong.

Let’s get the basics out of the way first. The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus has an 11.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2,200 x 1,440 resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. On paper, that already puts it in a good place for this price range. But the real story is TCL’s NXTPAPER 4.0 coating and display tuning.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus' nano-etched, matte display is like nothing else at this price point.

The tablet uses a matte, nano-etched surface to reduce glare, fingerprints, and reflections, then pairs it with different color modes meant for regular viewing, reading, and reduced-color use. The result is one of the nicest budget tablet screens I’ve used.

Firstly, I love the matte finish on the display. It immediately makes the tablet feel more premium than a glossy glass slab, and it also solves one of my biggest annoyances with cheap tablets: smudges. Glossy budget screens pick up fingerprints almost instantly and then look messy unless you keep wiping them down. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus stays much cleaner, and that alone makes it more pleasant to use every day.

The Nxtpaper 11 Plus (top) vs the Idea Tab Plus The Nxtpaper 11 Plus (top) vs the Idea Tab Plus

What surprised me even more is that the screen still looks good. I expected the matte layer to make colors look dull or washed out, but that hasn’t been my experience. Compared to the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, the TCL still looks bright, colorful, and punchy.

There is a trade-off, though. The display looks dimmer when viewed from an angle. I don’t think that’s because TCL used a poor-quality LCD panel. It seems like a side effect of the matte coating. Matte surfaces diffuse light to reduce glare, but that diffusion can also make the screen look less bright or contrasty from certain angles.

Look at it straight on, and the NXTPAPER 11 Plus looks much better than I expected. I watched World Cup matches, Netflix shows, and plenty of YouTube videos on it, and I never felt like I was using some weird, compromised display. Outdoors, the screen can look dull if you’re viewing it off-axis, but it remains usable because you aren’t fighting harsh mirror-like reflections the way you do on glossy tablets.

Regular mode Color Paper Mode Ink Paper Mode

Then there are the display modes, which are where things get really interesting. TCL gives you three: Regular mode — What you’ll use most of the time. It keeps the tablet looking like a normal full-color Android tablet, just with the matte NXTPAPER finish on top. This is the mode I used for videos, browsing, games, and most of my day-to-day testing.

— What you’ll use most of the time. It keeps the tablet looking like a normal full-color Android tablet, just with the matte NXTPAPER finish on top. This is the mode I used for videos, browsing, games, and most of my day-to-day testing. Color Paper — This tones everything down and gives the screen a warmer, softer look. It’s useful for reading articles, browsing at night, or scrolling through apps when you don’t need punchy colors. It’s not as dramatic as Ink Paper mode, but it does make the tablet feel calmer and less visually aggressive.

— This tones everything down and gives the screen a warmer, softer look. It’s useful for reading articles, browsing at night, or scrolling through apps when you don’t need punchy colors. It’s not as dramatic as Ink Paper mode, but it does make the tablet feel calmer and less visually aggressive. Ink Paper — This mode turns the entire UI black and white. This is the mode I’d use for reading long articles, ebooks, PDFs, scripts, notes, or anything where color is more of a distraction than a requirement. I don’t want to overstate the health benefits here, but the practical advantage is obvious. At night, or when you’re already tired of staring at screens, the two additional screen modes can make the tablet feel less harsh. Color Paper mode reduces the visual intensity without making the tablet useless, while Ink Paper mode almost tricks your brain into treating it more like a digital notebook than another entertainment screen.

And the animations when you switch modes are genuinely beautiful. When the color drains out of the screen or fills back in, it’s honestly one of the most delightful small UI moments I’ve seen on a device recently.

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The reason I used these modes as much as I did is the NXTPAPER key. It’s a dedicated button that lets you toggle between display modes. I would not have bothered changing modes regularly if TCL had buried them in a quick settings tile or display menu. The button is also customizable. You can assign different actions to a single press, double press, or long press, including shortcuts and AI tools.

The T-Pen feels right at home

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The included T-Pen stylus feels well-built and balanced in the hand, and writing on this matte screen is a noticeably different experience compared to writing on a glossy glass display. It’s not “paper-like,” I want to be clear about that, but the slight texture of the surface gives the pen just enough feedback to feel intentional rather than frictionless, and that adds some joy to handwriting and sketching.

TCL has built out a solid suite of stylus features. Handwriting recognition can convert scribbled text into typed text, and you can use intuitive gestures like scratching over text to erase it. Pressure sensitivity is also built in, so pressing harder or lighter changes the weight of your strokes.

The included T-Pen stylus feels well-built and balanced in the hand.

The T-Pen attaches magnetically to the side of the folio case for storage, which is convenient. There’s no way for it to stick to the tablet without the folio case, though, and you’ll need to charge it separately via USB-C, which isn’t as seamless as Samsung’s premium S Pen setups. Still, I’m not going to complain too much about an included active stylus on a tablet this affordable.

The NXTPAPER 11 Plus also has quad speakers, and they sound quite good for a budget tablet. There’s no big Dolby Atmos branding here like you get on the Samsung and Lenovo tablets, but the DTS-powered speakers defnitely get the job done.

Just enough performance The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That sounds decent, but this is still modest hardware by 2026 standards. It is somewhat weaker than the chipsets in the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, as shown in the benchmark scores below.

In real-world use, though, the NXTPAPER 11 Plus is just about enough. Anything slower would have been an instant dealbreaker, but the combination of the Helio G100, 8GB of RAM, and 120Hz refresh rate helps the tablet feel smooth enough for regular use. Scrolling through Chrome, reading articles, watching videos, switching between lightweight apps, and using split-screen all felt fine.

You do feel the weaker chip when opening heavy apps or games. PUBG and COD Mobile take noticeably longer to load than they do on more powerful devices, and you’re not going to be playing at high graphics settings. Still, I was surprised that I could spend a good 30 to 40 minutes playing PUBG on it. It ran at lower graphics settings with the frame rate capped around 40fps, but it was playable.

That’s the right expectation to have for this tablet. It can handle casual gaming, but you shouldn’t buy it for gaming. It can multitask, but you shouldn’t buy it as a laptop replacement. It can do productivity work, but its real strength is reading, note-taking, browsing, streaming, and light everyday use.

The tablet's real strength is reading, note-taking, browsing, streaming, and light everyday use, not stress tests and gaming.

As for battery life, the 8,000mAh battery inside the NXTPAPER 11 Plus gave me surprisingly good standby time. I left the tablet unused for almost a week, and it drained less than 20% during that time. That’s exactly what I want from a casual tablet. I should be able to leave it on a desk, forget about it for a few days, pick it back up, and not immediately go looking for a charger.

Active battery life is fine, but not extraordinary. With brightness and volume turned up, the tablet lost about 20% of its battery per hour while gaming or watching videos. That means you can expect around five hours of heavier use, and just a bit more if you’re reading, browsing, or using the E-Ink color mode.

With a compatible 33W charger, the tablet takes about an hour and 40 minutes to charge fully. That’s not fast by phone standards, but it’s perfectly acceptable for a budget tablet with this battery size.

TCL’s software surprised me

This was my first time spending real time with TCL’s Android skin, and I walked away more positive than I expected to based on the price point. Coming off the Samsung and Lenovo budget tablets, both of which load you up with partner apps and preinstalled software you didn’t ask for, TCL’s approach feels comparatively restrained. It’s significantly cleaner than what I experienced on either of those two devices, and there are enough tablet-friendly touches to make the experience feel intentional.

There’s a customizable sidebar that gives you quick access to apps and shortcuts, which works well on a tablet-sized screen. You also get AI-assisted features like Writing Assist, Text Assist, Smart Translator, Real-time Subtitles, and Smart Voice Memo.

TCL's software approach feels comparatively restrained compared to its rivals, but the update situation is far murkier.

I don’t think most people are buying this tablet for AI features, but they are there, and some of them fit the tablet’s reading and writing focus well.

The one area of real concern is software updates. I couldn’t find a clear promise for how many Android OS updates this tablet will receive on any of TCL’s product pages, and I don’t think that’s by accident. The tablet is currently running Android 15, while Android 17 is already out for Pixel devices. I’m hoping it gets at least Android 16, but I wouldn’t buy this expecting frequent or fast updates.

If looks could…shoot

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The camera module here looks so good that it almost convinced me there’s something impressive behind it. There isn’t. The 8MP rear camera handles document scanning adequately and produces acceptable photos in good light, though detail and dynamic range fall off quickly.

The front camera works for video calls, but expect noise and grain, especially indoors. At the risk of sounding like I’m repeating myself in every budget tablet review, these cameras are here because brands can’t yet convince you to buy a tablet without a camera. That’s it.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus review verdict: Should you buy it?

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is not some never-seen-before spec monster sold at an unbelievable price. It has a mediocre chipset, no expandable storage, no cellular option, no headphone jack, and an unclear future for software updates. And yet, I like it a lot.

That’s because TCL made a budget tablet with an actual point of view. The NXTPAPER display is not just a gimmick. It gives the tablet practical advantages over almost everything else in this price range. It cuts glare in bright environments, stays cleaner than glossy screens, feels better under your fingers, makes stylus use more enjoyable, and gives you genuinely useful color modes for reading, writing, browsing, and winding down at night.

The NXTPAPER display is not just a gimmick, it's the real deal.

The rest of the package holds up, too. The build quality is excellent for the price; the 3:2 aspect ratio makes the tablet comfortable to hold; the TCL UI is cleaner than I expected; and the bundled stylus adds real value (whether the folio case bundle for an extra $120 is worth it is debatable). Students, artists, heavy readers, note-takers, and anyone who hates smudged screens (me, me, me) have a lot to like here.

The closest alternative to the TCL tablet is the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus ($279.99 at Amazon). That comes with a stylus and case, and has a bigger display, a bigger battery, and pogo pins for a keyboard case. It makes more sense if you want a budget tablet that leans harder into productivity, but it’s also larger and more cumbersome to hold, and after using both, I think the TCL is the more comfortable everyday tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus ($209.99 at Amazon) is the safer buy if you want any kind of long-term software support, expandable storage, a cellular option, and stronger brand trust. It also performs better. But it doesn’t support Samsung’s S Pen, and its display is objectively worse than TCL’s.

The NXTPAPER 11 Plus has been on the market for over a year now, and while there are devices like the NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2, nothing so far has been a straightforward upgrade to this model that first released globally in the middle of 2025. If a direct successor to this tablet is on the way, the only things I’d want changed are a more powerful processor and maybe wireless charging for the stylus.

But as it stands right now, this is the budget tablet I’d actually buy in the sub-$300 tier. Most tablets in this price range are bought because they’re cheap enough. The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is cheap enough, too, but it also gives you some unique reasons to choose it.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus MSRP: $249.99 Budget Android tablet with a paper-like screen The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is an 11.5-inch Android tablet built around TCL's eye-friendly NXTPAPER 4.0 display, pairing a 2.2K 120Hz screen with a MediaTek Helio G100 chip, 8,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, stylus support, and AI-powered productivity features for comfortable reading, note-taking, and entertainment. See price at Amazon Positives Outstanding NXTPAPER matte display

Outstanding NXTPAPER matte display Premium design and build quality

Premium design and build quality Excellent value

Excellent value Comfortable 3:2 aspect ratio

Comfortable 3:2 aspect ratio Clean, thoughtfully designed software Cons Unclear software update commitment

Unclear software update commitment No headphone jack or expandable storage

No headphone jack or expandable storage Stylus doesn't charge magnetically

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