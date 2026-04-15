TCL's Tab A1 Plus is the cure we needed for rising tablet prices

TL;DR TCL has announced the launch of the Tab A1 Plus.

The company’s latest Android tablet has a 12.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, and an 8,000mAh battery.

The Tab A1 Plus is available starting today for $299.

About a week ago, TCL announced the launch of the NXTPAPER 70 Pro. While the handset was not immediately available at the time, sales opened up only days later. On the heels of that launch, TCL is now rolling out its latest Android tablet, and it’s available to purchase right now.

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In a press release, TCL announced the launch of the Tab A1 Plus. This device features a 12.2-inch LCD display with a 2.4K resolution at 120Hz. Wrapped around that display is a durable, full-metal unibody, which offers IP54 protection. You’ll also find an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, capable of recording FHD 1080p video.

On the inside sits a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is joined by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need more RAM than that, this tablet gives you the option to expand by 4GB, for a total of 10GB. Storage is also expandable by up to 2TB via microSD. Along with Qualcomm’s chip, there’s also a hefty 8,000mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging.

As with most computing devices these days, the tablet comes packed with AI features. There’s Gemini, Circle to Search, Writing Assist, Text Assist, and Smart Translator, just to name a few. You’ll be able to multitask with ease as well, with features like split-screen, floating windows, Extend Mode, and Mirror Mode.

The TCL TAB A1 Plus is available on Amazon and on TCL’s store page. Unfortunately, this Android tablet is only available in one color — Space Blue. You can nab the Space Blue Tab A1 Plus for $299. For a limited time, the tablet is on sale on Amazon for $229.

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