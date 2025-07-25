Thinking of switching to T-Mobile? Its trial program now gives you less time but more features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has reduced its free eSIM “Network Pass” trial period from 90 days to 30 days and renamed it “T-Mobile Trial.”

T-Mobile Trial now includes benefits like up to 250GB of high-speed tethering data, limited international usage, and in-flight Wi-Fi.

To start the trial without ditching your current carrier, download the T-Life app on an unlocked eSIM-compatible phone.

T-Mobile added more postpaid subscribers than any other carrier in the last quarter, and it’s clear that people are eager to give the carrier a shot for their mobile network needs. However, it isn’t always practical to port your number and entire service to the carrier without knowing how it will perform in your area. That’s why network trials exist, and both Verizon and T-Mobile offer free eSIMs for trials. T-Mobile is now changing some of its free trial terms, which you should know if you plan to try the carrier out.

T-Mobile’s free eSIM trial program is being renamed T-Mobile Trial, replacing the previous T-Mobile Network Pass branding. As Reddit user ReconstructedTin points out, the trial is now down to 30 days from the previous 90 days, giving potential customers significantly less time to try the service. While one can argue that 30 days are enough to try out the network at home, work, and beyond, having the extra days on hand was a nice perk.

The Redditor doesn’t mention this, but previously, users could also get Magenta Status benefits for the trial duration. They would also get T-Mobile Tuesdays offers. In-flight Wi-Fi benefits were also available, though I could not locate the number of flights on which this was available. Note that the Network Pass was limited to once per user.

It’s not all gloom, though. T-Mobile Trial is bringing significantly more benefits under its wings. Potential customers can now try out various T-Mobile services, like: T-Satellite.

Up to 5GB of high-speed data is available in Canada and Mexico, then unlimited at up to 256kbps. However, this isn’t available for extended international use.

Up to 250GB of high-speed data available for tethering, then unlimited at 3G speeds.

In-flight Wi-Fi on up to four flights with select airlines. To try out T-Mobile via T-Mobile Trial, you need an unlocked eSIM-compatible phone. On it, download and install the T-Life app, and tap the “Try T-Mobile” banner that pops up. You can try out the carrier without giving up your existing carrier and phone number. If you like the service, you can sign up as a customer, else you can just let the trial run its course.