T-Mobile’s Super Bowl play: Satellite beta opens to all, even Verizon and AT&T users

TL;DR T-Mobile officially launched its satellite connectivity public beta during the Super Bowl, opening it to all users, including AT&T and Verizon customers.

The service has been developed with Starlink and extends coverage to over 500,000 square miles of the US without traditional cell towers

It currently supports text messaging with plans for voice and data in the future.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl game, T-Mobile officially threw open its satellite connectivity beta for everyone. Yes, you read that right. The Un-carrier has even invited AT&T and Verizon users to sign up for its satellite-connected services, which will be available free of cost until July. After July, the T-Mobile Starlink service will be included for free on the carrier’s Go5G Next plan.

How much does T-Mobile Starlink cost after the beta? T-Mobile customers on other plans can receive a $5 monthly discount on T-Mobile Starlink by signing up now with the Early Adopter Discount. Without the discount, the satellite service will cost $15 per month starting March 1, but early adopters can reduce this to $10 per month. Customers can cancel at any time, and those joining the beta program will be notified before their first charge in July 2025.

AT&T and Verizon customers can try T-Mobile's satellite service without switching carriers

The best part is that AT&T and Verizon customers can try T-Mobile’s satellite service without switching carriers. They can simply experience it for free until July. This is a strategic move by T-Mobile, likely aimed at attracting users from the competing carriers once the free trial ends.

However, if AT&T and Verizon users still don’t want to switch after July, they can keep the satellite service by paying $20 per month.

How does it work? While many people already have access to T-Mobile’s satellite messaging service in partnership with Starlink, the official public beta announcement should bring availability to a lot more T-Mobile users, including those who are not on the network. The service extends connectivity to over 500,000 square miles of the US without traditional cell coverage.

T-Mobile explained that it uses specially configured satellites with direct-to-device (D2D) capabilities orbiting the Earth over 200 miles up in space and traveling at over 17,000 miles per hour to deliver connectivity to phones. While the service currently offers only text messaging with picture messages using satellite connectivity, data, and voice calls are also slated to come later.

Meanwhile, Verizon is working on its own direct-to-device satellite service, which is currently available for emergency sharing on the Galaxy S25 series. AT&T is also prepping its own satellite service in partnership with AST SpaceMobile to one day offer voice, data, text, and video services in remote, off-grid locations.

You might like