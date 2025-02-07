Satellite connectivity on Verizon is about to get a major upgrade, SMS services landing 'soon'

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon and Skylo Technologies are developing direct-to-device satellite-based SMS and voice calling services, expanding beyond emergency SOS functionality.

Only the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy S25 series currently support Verizon and Skylo’s satellite-bases SOS services due to specialized hardware for NTN communication.

Verizon has also partnered with AST SpaceMobile to test full data access, voice calls, and video applications over satellite without requiring hardware modifications.

Verizon is set to expand its satellite capabilities beyond emergency SOS texting, soon offering full satellite-based SMS and voice calling. Pete Saladino, Global Head of Marketing at Skylo Technologies, told Mobile World Live that Skylo is collaborating with Verizon to enable SMS over satellite for everyday messaging with friends and family. According to Saladino, both companies “hope to bring (the service) to market soon.”

Verizon recently launched its satellite-based SOS messaging service in partnership with Skylo. It allows Verizon customers with select devices, like the Galaxy S25 trio, to send and receive emergency messages and share their location when they are outside of cellular coverage.

Samsung’s new flagship features specialized hardware — the Snapdragon X80 5G modem — designed for NTN satellite communication. This modem is required for Verizon’s satellite SOS service, which operates in partnership with Skylo. Similarly, the Pixel 9 includes an Exynos modem that supports NTN satellite connectivity. Google uses this capability to offer its own satellite SOS service with Skylo, but it is not limited to Verizon customers.

In contrast, T-Mobile and Starlink’s satellite service, which is also under testing right now, is a direct-to-device service that promises a cellular-like experience for sending texts, making calls, and using the internet.

Satellite SMS and voice calling incoming on Verizon Saladino has now confirmed that Verizon and Skylo are also working on a direct-to-device service similar to what T-Mobile is testing. In addition to confirming that satellite-based SMS services will soon launch on Big Red’s network, he also revealed that Skylo is developing a satellite-connected voice service that will allow users to make calls and that it should be announced later this year or next year.

Meanwhile, Verizon also recently announced a partnership with AST SpaceMobile, another company specializing in direct-to-device satellite connectivity. The collaboration aims to test satellite-powered voice calls, full data access, video applications, and other native cellular functions on Verizon smartphones, without requiring specialized software, hardware modifications, or updates.

This announcement follows the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granting AST a “Special Temporary Authority (STA)” to launch a beta service in the United States.

When will Verizon roll out direct-to-device satellite connectivity for everyone? While Verizon has not provided a timeline for the rollout of its satellite-based direct-to-device services, its partnerships with multiple providers suggest the technology is on the horizon. According to Skylo, satellite SMS is expected to launch first, with additional mobile services to follow.

It’s also uncertain whether Verizon will launch a test program similar to T-Mobile’s or go straight to a full-scale rollout of satellite connectivity once it’s ready.

