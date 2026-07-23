T-Mobile's price hikes are pushing users to rival carriers — are you one of them?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Nothing ever stays the same, and that’s especially true in the carrier world. While T-Mobile has supported long-term customers on legacy plans for years, that’s coming to an abrupt end for many this month.

At the end of June, the carrier announced forced migrations and price hikes for those on soon-to-be-retired plans. Additionally, some users who have enjoyed free lines on these retired plans have discovered they are no longer eligible for those benefits, further inflating their monthly bills. T-Mobile later said in a statement that overlooking these benefits was a processing error, but the plan churn as a whole certainly doesn’t inspire much confidence.

These plan upgrades and retirements are giving T-Mobile customers plenty of food for thought. Do they stay with T-Mobile and swallow these changes, or look elsewhere, where the grass may or may not be as green?

Should T-Mobile do more to warn customers about price and promo changes with new plans? 126 votes Yes, absolutely. 89 % No, the new warning is more than enough. 4 % No, it's the customers job to research and verify. 5 % I'm not sure / Undecided 2 %

Well, while a recent report suggests that T-Mobile remains the fastest and most reliable US carrier, that doesn’t mean much to many users who have been pushed aside by its new pricing policies. And, judging by several of our readers impacted by these changes, their loyalty to T-Mobile is over.

Commenter charlesdburleson notes that they’ve found a new service already: We were with TMOBILE for 20+ yrs. Was looking to upgrade our 3 phones. With new phones and forced migration to Experience plan, monthly cost of $289.00. Transferred to Verizon with new phones and unlimited plan for $208. Reader ciner2525 echoes this sentiment: Checkout Total by Verizon they offer $25 a month single line or multiple lines up to 8 lines Plan Name: Total Max 5g BYO it means if bring your number and not buying a phone on total wireless your premium plan will be $25 a month tax and fees included. And this comes after they’ve been with T-Mobile for 12 years and paid for five lines at $135 per month. The migration has now raised that price to $255. Insane.

Given the current sentiment towards T-Mobile, the company’s recent decisions, and the potential of other carriers, are you considering jumping ship? Have you already found a new deal elsewhere? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

Here are some additional questions: Have you been affected by T-Mobile’s recent price hikes and legacy plan migrations? Tell us how.

How long have you been with T-Mobile?

Are you staying with T-Mobile, or have you moved to a new carrier? If so, which carrier?

Tell us more about your current plan, including your monthly bill and the number of lines. Has it seen a price increase in the past year?

Are you worried that T-Mobile’s migration ripples will spread throughout the industry?

Which T-Mobile alternative would you recommend? 385 votes Google Fi 36 % US Mobile 19 % Metro by T-Mobile 21 % Visible 9 % Total Wireless 6 % Other (Let us know in comments) 11 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choices, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

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