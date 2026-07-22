T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: New report reveals the best carrier for 2026 so far

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Latest crowdsourced reports from Ookla and Opensignal establish T-Mobile as the fastest and the most reliable major network in the US.

AT&T posted the highest growth in terms of download and upload speeds.

Verizon dominated with the widest network coverage in the US.

Telecom industry analysis firms Opensignal and Ookla have released their half-yearly reports detailing the performance of various carriers across the US, and there’s a clear winner. Both reports once again hail “the un-carrier” T-Mobile as the leader across various performance parameters based on crowdsourced data.

Ookla held T-Mobile as the “Best Mobile Network overall,” offering the fastest median download speeds, including 314.38 Mbps on 5G and 275.55 Mbps across different network protocols. Verizon was second in both categories after T-Mobile. T-Mobile also dominated multiple categories in Ookla’s previous half-yearly report, with the fastest download speeds in a similar fashion.

Just last week, another Ookla report named T-Mobile the fastest carrier in the US, even though AT&T won in other utility-centric categories, especially call quality and network stability. Ookla’s latest report also holds T-Mobile as the winner for video streaming and gaming. However, in terms of availability, Verizon led with the widest availability across the US.

Opensignal’s report tells a similar story about speed and performance, with T-Mobile leading with the fastest download speeds and the second-place network almost 100 Mbps behind.

Opensignal

In this report, T-Mobile bagged 12 out of the 16 category awards, including aspects such as reliability and consistency in terms of network speeds. AT&T, meanwhile, scored the award for the highest time spent on the network.

Opensignal’s results for network coverage also coincide with Ookla’s report, stating Verizon as the leader. Verizon was also labeled the winner in terms of the best 5G streaming experience for the lowest 5G video streaming load times. However, the other two major carriers also secured an Excellent score, slightly short of Verizon’s.

The report echoes last week’s report, highlighting AT&T’s significant improvements in 5G performance, both in terms of downloads and uploads.

On the whole, both reports agree on major points, except for video streaming. More importantly, they show two out of three major carriers — T-Mobile and AT&T — recording growth (higher in the case of the latter) across metrics, while Verizon is overpowered by the widest coverage.

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