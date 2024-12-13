December's Pixel Drop makes its way to Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold on T-Mobile

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The December Pixel Drop is now coming to the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold on T-Mobile.

The update sports build number AP4A.241205.013.C1.

December’s update introduces new features, as well as fixes and improvements.

Google started rolling out the December Pixel Drop last week. While all other Pixel devices have gotten the update, the rollout for Pixel devices on T-Mobile has been a bit of a crawl. A few days ago, the build hit the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 series on T-Mobile. Now the update is heading to T-Mobile customers who own Pixel 7s and the Pixel Fold.

Today, Google is rolling out the Android 15 QPR1 update for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold. This new update comes with the build number AP4A.241205.013.C1. You’ll be able to find and manually install or sideload the factory and OTA images from the Google Play services website.

As this is a Pixel Drop, you can expect this patch to be fairly big. It brings a bevy of new features like Made You Look, a Pixel 9 Pro Fold feature that can now be used on the Pixel Fold. There’s also Identity check, a feature that’s coming to all Pixels with a Tensor chip. You can check out our full breakdown to learn more about December’s Pixel Drop.

However, this update isn’t all about shiny new features. It also provides a list of fixes and improvements to the UI, camera, audio, Bluetooth, and more. You can read more about those fixes in the changelog.

These updates should be rolling out shortly over the air. But if you can’t wait, you’ll be able to manually install or sideload the factory and OTA images from the Google Play services website.

