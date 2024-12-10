T-Mobile Pixel 8 and 9 owners can now get in on the December Pixel Drop

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The December Pixel Drop is now arriving on the Pixel 8 and 9 for T-Mobile customers.

The update offers a number of fixes and changes.

Last week, Google began rolling out the first big update for Android 15 with the December Pixel Drop. However, some people are still waiting for the update to arrive. The wait is now over for those with Pixel 8 and 9 devices on T-Mobile.

Today, Google pushed out the Android 15 QPR1 (AP4A.241205.013.C1) build for T-Mobile customers. If you’re with an MVNO, like Google Fi, you should also be getting the update.

You’ll be able to find and manually install or sideload the factory and OTA images from the Google Play services website. According to 9to5Google, the on-device OTA is also starting to show up. It appears that the update weighs in at 758MB, at least for the Pixel 9 Pro.

Android 15 QPR1 contains fixes and improvements for a number of features including the UI, camera, audio, Bluetooth, and more. You can read more about those fixes in the changelog.

However, it’s not just fixes and improvements that this update brings. This latest Pixel Drop also introduces numerous changes such as a Material You redesign for Settings, a “Limit to 80%” charging option, a thicker status bar, a globe icon when a keyboard is open, and more.

