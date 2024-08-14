Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel 7 was one of the best value smartphones when it released back in 2022, but it wasn’t without its flaws. Fast forward to today, and the latest Pixel 9 addresses almost all of those hardware shortcomings while also pushing the envelope with new AI features and a significantly longer update commitment. Still, there’s no denying that the Pixel 7 remains a well-rounded smartphone even two years on. So in this Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7 comparison, let’s take a closer look at how these two Google phones differ and whether you should upgrade to this generation or not.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: At a glance The Pixel 9 has a dramatically better display than the Pixel 7, delivering nearly double the peak brightness and a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

Google’s latest Tensor G4 that powers the Pixel 9 is significantly more performant and power-efficient than the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2.

The Pixel 9 has a slightly larger battery and charges faster than the Pixel 7.

The ultrawide lens on the rear has been upgraded from the Pixel 7’s lackluster 12MP shooter to a 48MP sensor on the Pixel 9. The latter also supports macro focus.

The Pixel 9 has an upgraded front camera with autofocus.

Google has increased the RAM from 8GB on the Pixel 7 to 12GB on the Pixel 9, allowing the latter to support on-device AI models like Gemini Nano.

Thanks to Google’s seven year update policy, the Pixel 9 will receive new Android releases until 2031. The Pixel 7 will receive its last software update in October 2025.

The Pixel 9 costs $799, a premium over the Pixel 7's $599 launch price.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: Specs

Pixel 9 Pixel 7 Display

Pixel 9 6.3-inch OLED

2,424 x 1,080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

2,700 nits peak

brightness

Pixel 7 6.32-inch OLED

2,400 x 1,080 resolution

90Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits peak brightness

Processor

Pixel 9 Tensor G4

Pixel 7 Tensor G2

RAM

Pixel 9 12GB

Pixel 7 8GB

Storage

Pixel 9 128GB / 256GB

Pixel 7 128GB / 256GB

Battery

Pixel 9 4,700mAh

Pixel 7 4,355mAh

Power

Pixel 9 27W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Pixel 7 21W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras

Pixel 9 Rear:

- 50MP wide camera, ƒ/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31" sensor

- 48MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/1.7, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55" sensor



Front:

10.5MP, ƒ/2.2, 95-degree FoV

Pixel 7 Rear

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

OIS and EIS

- 12MP ultrawide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV



Front:

- 10.8 MP, ƒ/2.2, 92.8-degree FoV

Connectivity

Pixel 9 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

Pixel 7 5G (Sub6 and carrier-dependant mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11/ax)

Bluetooth 5.2 (dual antenna)

SIM

Pixel 9 Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM and eSIM)

Pixel 7 Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM and eSIM)

Security

Pixel 9 Face Unlock (Class 3)

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

Titan M2 chip

Pixel 7 Under-display fingerprint sensor

Titan M2 chip

Durability

Pixel 9 IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 7 IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus

Software

Pixel 9 Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 7 Android 13

3 years of OS updates

5 total years of security patches

Dimensions and weight

Pixel 9 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm



198g

Pixel 7 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7mm



197g

Colors

Pixel 9 Obsidian

Porcelain

Wintergreen

Peony

Pixel 7 Obsidian

Snow

Lemongrass



Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: Design, size comparison, and colors

While the Pixel 9 retains the general size and design language of the Pixel 7, you’ll notice plenty of minor differences. For starters, the Pixel 9 has flat sides similar to the iPhone along with softer and significantly more rounded corners than the Pixel 7. Google’s signature camera bar has also changed slightly, sitting perched atop the rear glass on the Pixel 9 instead of running across the width of the phone and extending into the frame.

Durability-wise, both phones offer the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating. However, the Pixel 9 has a slight edge with its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display that should withstand wear and tear better than the Pixel 7’s first-gen Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: Features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

While it has become rare to see true generational improvements in smartphones these days, Google has bucked this trend with its latest flagship. The Pixel 9’s display, in particular, offers one of the most noticeable improvements. While the Pixel 7 had a decent screen, it fell short in aspects such as brightness and refresh rate. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, nearly doubles the peak brightness and offers a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the best displays in its price class. You will easily notice this spec bump if you often use your phone in bright outdoor conditions or to watch HDR media.

If you’re one of the many Pixel owners that stay loyal to the brand for its photography strengths, you’ll be happy to know that Google has finally improved the rear ultrawide lens. The Pixel 7’s 12.5MP ultrawide shooter delivers decent-looking results at face value, but cannot capture enough detail if you’re one to zoom in.

Luckily, the Pixel 9 now boasts a 48MP sensor and even supports macro focus thanks to the built-in autofocus. The latter was previously exclusively available on the Pro models. And on that note, Google has dropped the feature segmentation between the regular Pixel 9 and the Pro models. The main and ultrawide shooters are shared with the Pro, unlike prior Pixel generations. The selfie shooter has also been improved slightly on the Pixel 9. The 10.5MP sensor now supports autofocus for sharper and clearer shots.

The Pixel 9 offers a much more capable camera system than the Pixel 7.

While performance wasn’t a big sore spot on the Pixel 7, its Tensor G2 struggled under sustained loads and didn’t deliver the best efficiency. The Tensor G4 fixes both of those issues, offering significantly faster app launches and power efficiency. Even though the battery capacity has only increased about 8% between the two phones, Google promises double digit improvements. Charging speeds have improved significantly too, going up to 27W on the Pixel 9 vs the Pixel 7’s 21W.

As for the more minor improvements, the Pixel 9 fixes the slow fingerprint unlocking problem of the Pixel 7 with a brand new ultrasonic under-display sensor. Samsung uses the same technology for its flagship Galaxy S24 series, so we’re happy to see Google adopt it as well. Finally, the Pixel 9 will receive Android version updates for a whopping seven years post-release. That’s a lot longer than the Pixel 7, which will only receive three years’ worth of software updates and five total years of security patches.

Google has also brought several AI features to the Pixel 9, bundling features like Magic Editor, Call Notes, Pixel Screenshots, and a host of other Gemini Nano-powered Pixel features that were first introduced with the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 9 has one final ace up its sleeve — satellite connectivity for emergencies. Like the iPhone, Satellite SOS won’t cost you anything for the first two years. Google also says the service will expand to more regions beyond the US in the coming months.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: Price and availability

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Pixel 7: Starts at $599 Pixel 9: Starts at $799

When the Pixel 7 launched in 2022, it was one of the best value smartphones on the market. At $599, you got a flagship-grade processor, excellent camera system, and a smattering of other premium specifications.

Fast forward a couple of generations, however, and Google has adjusted its strategy and pricing to target the proper flagship market. The Pixel 9 will set you back a whopping $799. Luckily, Google’s smartphones have a long-established history of going on sale after a few months. While you cannot purchase the Pixel 7 anymore, the Pixel 9 is available for pre-order right now.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 brings substantial upgrades in display, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities to the table, making it a worthy successor to the Pixel 7. While smartphone releases have become increasingly iterative of late, the Pixel 9 is a significant step forward. It does come in at a much higher price tag, though, which makes the upgrade far less appealing.

Moreover, many aspects of the Pixel 7 have aged quite gracefully, with only some exceptions like the slow charging speeds and the imminent end of software updates in 2025. It doesn’t get many of the flashy new AI features, but their day-to-day utility to most users is questionable at best.

So at the end of the day, the Pixel 9 is only a viable upgrade path if you’re frustrated by the older Google phone’s limitations. Between the middling display, performance, and battery life, there are certainly reasons for power users to justify the upgrade. But if your Pixel 7 meets your daily demands, you can likely hold out until the Pixel 10’s release. The latter is rumored to deliver even more radical performance and battery life improvements. Do you think the Pixel 9 is worth upgrading from the Pixel 7?

