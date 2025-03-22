T-Mobile is giving long-time customers a free line, but there are some catches

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is giving away a free line to some customers who’ve been with the carrier for at least 10 years.

There are several qualifying criteria, though, and only users who are notified via SMS can take advantage of the offer.

This comes just a week after T-Mobile offered another free line promotion.

T-Mobile recently gave away free voice lines for some users, and it looks like the company isn’t stopping here. Now, the carrier is reportedly giving away free lines to long-time customers, but there are a few caveats.

According to The Mobile Report, citing multiple sources and internal documents, T-Mobile is giving away a free line to eligible customers who have been with the carrier for at least 10 years.

However, the carrier apparently has a few conditions for users: Targeted customers active as of March 10, 2015 who are on eligible rate plans, and who have a multi-line account with at least 2 paid voice lines on a Family Plan and no more than one free or discounted lines on their account, can get a free voice line (via monthly bill credits). In other words, you don’t qualify for this offer if you have a plan targeting certain population segments (e.g. 55+, first responders) or if you already have two or more free/discounted lines. The outlet also reports that you can’t finance a device on the free line (so you’ll need to bring your own phone). Furthermore, you can’t cancel your existing paid lines for a year after taking advantage of this offer.

The Mobile Report adds that only customers notified via SMS will be eligible for the deal. Finally, customers who took advantage of the previous line offer aren’t eligible for this offer (and vice-versa).

This latest promotion indeed comes a week after the company gave away free lines to some users via the T-Life app “just for being a valued customer.” Customers had to pay a $10 one-time fee, while certain plans carried taxes and extra fees.

There was some confusion following this previous offer. Some users reported that they were able to claim the offer despite having existing free lines. Meanwhile, other people reportedly received messages saying their existing free lines were removed after claiming the new one, but this was apparently just a system adjustment by T-Mobile.

