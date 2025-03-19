Users panic as T-Mobile 'deletes' existing free lines after applying new free line promo

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile recently rolled out a free line promotion for customers.

Some users report being unable to claim the offer due to existing free lines, while others have successfully added it despite surpassing the supposed limit.

Some customers have even received messages saying their free lines were removed, but T-Mobile support has clarified this is just a system adjustment, and the lines will reappear.

T-Mobile recently brought back a highly sought-after promotion: a completely free line. The carrier was once known for frequently offering free lines to nearly any account, but that practice came to a halt about two years ago. However, last week, T-Mobile reintroduced the deal, creating significant buzz amongst subscribers.

While the promotion is exciting, many customers have reported confusion about how it works. Some Reddit users claim they’ve been unable to take advantage of the offer because they already have two existing free lines. Meanwhile, others who reached out to T-Mobile’s support team on X (formerly Twitter) or called customer service say they successfully added the new free line despite having more than two existing free lines.

Existing free lines are also seemingly disappearing for some users after claiming the new promotion. Some users who successfully added a new free line received alarming messages on their phones stating that their existing free lines had been removed, leading to an obvious panic. However, this seems to be just a temporary system adjustment at the carrier’s end.

As this Reddit thread suggests, customers moving to a 9+ line plan after adding the new free line will see internal changes on T-Mobile’s servers, which include temporarily dropping and reapplying existing free lines to the updated plan.

“I went through T-Force, and the agent gave me a heads up that I would get this automated text message because I would need to get bumped up to the 9+ line plan; the promos dropped and were re-added,” a user noted.

While this transition occurs, users may receive messages about removed lines or fail to see them in the T-Life app. However, these lines should still appear on the carrier’s website.

T-Mobile’s customer service has reassured affected users that their existing free lines are not being permanently removed. If you received one of these messages, there’s no need to worry — your account is simply undergoing system updates.

