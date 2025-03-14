T-Mobile is giving out a free voice line, and here's what you need to know before claiming it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile does have some great plans and offers, but the carrier just rolled out a $5 increase to wrap up adjustments that were started last year on some older rate plans. To seemingly soften the blow, T-Mobile is rolling out a new targeted promotion that gives them a free voice line, though there is some fine print that you have to know before you accept it.

As per The Mobile Report, T-Mobile has launched a new promotion offering some users a free voice line. This is a targeted promotion, so customers will have to check their T-Life app for a notice informing them of their eligibility.

You’ll notice that the notice does have some fine print. Firstly, this is a limited-time offer, and there’s no word on how long it will last, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to act quickly. Next, certain plans may have some taxes and fees on top. Further, you’ll also have to pay a one-time $10 Device Connection Charge, which is deemed a standard fee.

The report also notes that if you have two or more free lines already, you may not be eligible for this free line offer. If you are also already maxed out on lines for your account (said to be typically 12 voice lines), you won’t be able to claim the offer either. If you’ve canceled a voice line in the past 90 days, then you won’t be eligible for the free line unless you add the previously removed line back to your account.

The report also notes that this is a “segment” offer called “Loyalty BYOD March 2025,” which means the free line is BYOD only. Consequently, you won’t be able to finance a new device on the line, and you will have to bring your own device to use with the line. The no-financing restriction is said to last for a year, but this could vary between users.

Finally, this offer isn’t strictly limited to T-Mobile customers affected by the price increase. So we recommend you check out your T-Life app to see if you have the offer, and then call or chat with support to claim it. It’s a good offer, so you can go for it if it fits your needs.

