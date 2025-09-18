Missing your pre-order promo credit on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus plan? Check your email for the fix

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile customers on the Go5G Plus plan reported missing part of their promotional credits during iPhone 17 pre-orders.

Apple has informed affected customers that they will receive the remaining balance via billing once their device trade-in is complete.

T-Mobile offers up to $1,100 off when trading in devices for the new iPhone 17 series.

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series last week, and it’s got a few Android users tempted to make the switch. For those looking to trade-in their Android phone for the iPhone 17, doing it through a carrier like T-Mobile makes sense as you can score a sweet deal, with up to $1,100 off on some plans. Many users have jumped at the opportunity, but something was amiss, and they did not get full promo credit from T-Mobile on their iPhone 17 pre-order. Thankfully, it seems T-Mobile and Apple are already rectifying the situation, assuring users that they will soon receive their balance credit.

Reddit user NoT-RexFatalities and several others received an email from Apple informing them that their recent iPhone 17 pre-order through T-Mobile qualifies for $800 in total credits. The user had only received instant credit of $200 for their trade-in device, but Apple has assured them that they will receive the remainder $600 over three billing cycles automatically with T-Mobile, once their device trade-in is complete. For reference, the user was on the Go5G Plus plan, and it seems most of the affected users were on this plan too.

This is a huge relief for users who otherwise did not see the full promo credit during iPhone 17 pre-orders. Many users cancelled their order out of fear, which was the right move in my opinion as there was a possibility this correction may not have arrived. For those who stuck through, this helps them get the iPhone 17 on the launch week while also giving them full benefits of the promo.

When trading in an eligible device on Experience More or Go5G Plus plans, T-Mobile users can get up to $830 off on any iPhone 17 model. The credit bumps up to $1,100 on Experience Beyond and Go5G Next, and on these plans, you can also trade in devices in any condition. It’s a sweet deal, essentially netting you at least a free iPhone 17 when you trade in a device, and I can see why people would jump at the opportunity, especially given Apple’s strong lineup this year.

