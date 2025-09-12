Poll: Android users, are this year's iPhones tempting you to switch?

Apple’s new iPhones, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air, are finally going out into the world. Once again, the lineup reads like it’s chasing a lot of things Android users have been enjoying for years, but that’s really not a bad thing. From more generous base storage to longer battery life, newer camera tricks, and more, Apple is slowly but steadily narrowing the list of “Android-only” advantages. But are all these changes enough for you to want to jump ship?

What Apple changed this year and why it might matter to Android users

Apple finally offers 120Hz displays and brighter panels across the lineup, crossing one major item off the Android-only list. The iPhone 17 models also now start at 256GB storage, a welcome leap from 128GB. Combine that with battery life gains and the new A19 and A19 Pro chips, and it’s clear Apple is chasing the Android-style formula of speed and endurance.

The Pro models in the iPhone 17 series have also taken a serious leap when it comes to cameras. This is the first time the iPhone lineup is getting triple 48MP rear cameras, including a new telephoto lens capable of up to 8x lossless zoom, a feature Android flagships have chased for years.

Apple is also implementing deeper hardware memory protections and Apple Intelligence features that improve security and on-device experiences. Those can be attractive to users who prize privacy and integrated AI, even though the latter is nowhere near as featureful as AI on Android devices.

Then there’s vapor-chamber cooling on the Pro iPhones — another feature that screams Android.

Of course, no one is saying modern Android flagships and iPhones are interchangeable. There are obvious reasons to remain on Android, despite Apple upping the ante when it comes to hardware and the versatility of its lineup. The question is, are these improvements and changes enough to tempt you to switch sides? Take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

