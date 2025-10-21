Want to switch from T-Mobile? New survey reveals it's not just you.

Colleague Joe Maring recently revealed that he still had no regrets five months after switching from T-Mobile . Joe decided to make the switch earlier this year after a decade with the carrier .

We also posted a poll inside Joe’s article, asking current T-Mobile customers whether they were happy with the network. So without further ado, here are the results of that survey.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, are you happy with the carrier?

Almost 3,500 votes were cast in this poll, and the single most popular choice was “No, I’m thinking about switching,” which accounted for 30.7% of the vote. Meanwhile, 25.3% of respondents said “It’s fine, but I wish some things were better.” Rounding out the podium was “Yes, it’s been great,” which accounted for 23.5% of the vote.

Interestingly, 15.2% of respondents said they were T-Mobile customers but chose to leave. This stance also reflected a significant proportion of reader comments.

I left Tmobile after 16 years. I can say that I do not miss those steep payments for 3 lines and internet. I am with Visible and enjoy the service. It is sad that these Big companies charge outrageous prices for the same service as these other providers. I am sticking with Visible and will not go back. My service has been excellent, no interruptions whatsoever.

I completely agree! I was with T-Mobile for 19 years and I just left it a few months ago for Mint which is on the T-Mobile carrier but not with the pricing as T-Mobile. Paying $70 a month for unlimited data and minutes was not worth it anymore. And like the article says yes, monthly they give you some goodies sometimes and $.05 a gallon off at Shell but it’s not worth it overall. I am very happy with Mint Mobile and appreciate the fact it’s cheaper while staying stable.

Reader Mark Kendrick also switched to an MVNO from T-Mobile:

My family and I left TMO a little over a year ago for US Mobile and we haven’t missed a thing. We can choose which of the three networks work best for us individually, I use Warp (VZW) and my wife uses Light Speed (TMO). My family is saving $680 a year after we pay for our own Netflix and Hulu. I was a little apprehensive at first since I had never used an MVNO but now I’m pretty sure I’ll never go back to the Big guys

There are some respondents who are happy with T-Mobile, though, such as danik9753:

Switched to tmo over 10 years ago when ATT wanted to charge me 250$ for 3 lines with 500mb of shared data. Tmo offered 4gb per person, 4 lines, 80$. Over time they upgraded it to unlimited data for free. Today I have 6 lines, unlimited data, 150$ a month. All phones owned outright. The coverage and speeds keep getting better. I joined when we had barely any coverage, now it’s 5GUC in the middle of freaking nowhere. Could I go with an MVNO? Sure. For like 10$ less per month.

Meanwhile, reader tsa8484 regrets switching from T-Mobile to Verizon: