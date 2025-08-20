Frequently fly Alaska or Hawaiian? You can soon enjoy free in-flight Wi-Fi, thanks to T-Mobile

TL;DR Starting in 2026, Atmos Rewards members flying on select Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines flights will receive free in-flight Wi-Fi through a partnership with T-Mobile.

The free in-flight Wi-Fi service will be available on Starlink-equipped aircrafts starting in 2026.

T-Mobile customers who are also Atmos Rewards members will get a seamless, ad-free login experience and other benefits.

If you’re a frequent flyer, good news is coming your way. T-Mobile has announced that it will offer free Wi-Fi to Atmos Rewards members on Starlink-equipped aircraft, with more T-Mobile-exclusive perks coming later in the year.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Atmos Rewards is the combined loyalty program offered by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Starting in 2026, Atmos Rewards members can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi on certain flights, courtesy of T-Mobile and Starlink. If you’re also a T-Mobile customer, you will get a seamless, ad-free Wi-Fi log-on, and the company is promising to announce more benefits later this year. If you’re neither a T-Mobile customer nor an Atmos Rewards member, you can still enjoy in-flight Wi-Fi if you pay for it.

Alaska Airlines will be equipping ultra-fast Wi-Fi on its entire fleet, including regional, narrowbody, and widebody aircrafts, in 2026. Alaska Airlines promises to finish the rollout by 2027.

T-Mobile already offers its users complimentary Wi-Fi on Alaska flights, and this partnership extends it to non-T-Mobile customers as well. If you aren’t a T-Mobile user, you can still sign up for T-Mobile Trial to get in-flight Wi-Fi on up to four flights with select airlines.

Follow