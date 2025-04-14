PSA: Check your T-Mobile bill — you may have been charged for that free line

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile recently rolled out a promotion to add a free line.

There are reports that customers have been billed after claiming this promotion.

Some are saying that promotions can take up to two billing periods to activate

Last month, T-Mobile offered a few opportunities for its customers to add a free line to their account. If you took advantage of these promotions, you might want to take a look at your bill because you may have been charged.

There appears to be a lot of confusion among T-Mobile customers surrounding recent promotions promising a free additional line. On Reddit, there are multiple reports of customers who say they have been wrongfully charged for the new line they added after claiming the promotion.

According to one user, not only did T-Mobile charge $70.85 for the line that was supposed to be free, but it also charged $26.84 for a mid-cycle change. This user also says the company offered them credits and said that the issue would be fixed next billing cycle. Meanwhile, a different user says they were offered the promotion, but then told that they weren’t eligible for the deal. They were able to get a refund after they canceled the line.

While some appear to be getting charged, it doesn’t look like this is the case for everyone. There are a few people who say that they haven’t been wrongfully charged after claiming the promotion. There’s also a comment that says that promotions can take up to two billing cycles to kick in.

T-Mobile ran multiple promotions last month that offered a free line. One was a targeted promotion that allowed selected customers to click on a banner in the T-Life app to claim a free voice line. Another was a deal for those who had been with the carrier for at least 10 years. Based on the comments, it’s unclear which promotion is causing the issue for these customers.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.