T-Mobile's forced plan migrations: Here are the new plans and how much your bill could change

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Reddit users have uncovered the three new T-Mobile plans — Experience Signature, Experience More, and Experience Beyond — that the carrier is force-migrating users on older, legacy plans to.

Migrated customers will keep their free lines, maintain their current tax structures (Tax Inclusive or Tax Exclusive), and receive perks like a five-year price guarantee and streaming bundles.

Customers cannot voluntarily choose their new plan or pricing sub-tiers, and changes will automatically appear on billing cycles starting mid-July.

T-Mobile kicked up a storm this week by killing a bunch of its old plans and forcing customers to migrate to newer plans. It even ended the KickBack program, adding to the bad news. While the company confirmed the forced migration and informed customers individually, the details of the new plans remain unclear, leaving many customers with questions and doubts. Thankfully, the community has pulled together to answer some of your questions better than T-Mobile has.

New Experience plans Reddit user tva_raylan and desterpot have posted details about the new plans and clarifying notes on some key changes. According to them, T-Mobile has created the following new plans: Experience Signature

Experience More TI

Experience Beyond TI There are A, B, and C sub-tiers beneath these plans (with the difference said to be just the price!), as well as Family plans and segmented Military/First Responder and Senior (over 55) plans.

Pricing structure Here’s the pricing structure that is said to apply to some common plans:

Price (with autopay discount) Experience Signature (A) Experience More TI (A) Experience More TI (B) Experience Beyond TI Price (with autopay discount) 1 line only

Experience Signature (A) $81

Experience More TI (A) $90

Experience More TI (B) $95

Experience Beyond TI $100

Price (with autopay discount) 2 lines

Experience Signature (A) $142

Experience More TI (A) $150

Experience More TI (B) $160

Experience Beyond TI $170

Price (with autopay discount) Lines 3-8

Experience Signature (A) +$31 each

Experience More TI (A) +$35 each

Experience More TI (B) +$40 each

Experience Beyond TI +$45 each

Price (with autopay discount) Lines 9-12

Experience Signature (A) +$41 each

Experience More TI (A) +$45 each

Experience More TI (B) +$50 each

Experience Beyond TI +$55 each



So, for instance, if T-Mobile is moving you to Experience Signature (A) for four lines, you can expect to pay $204 montly. Customers will see the change on their next bill cycle starting in mid-July.

Perhaps the only silver lining in the change is that your free lines carry over to the new tiers. So your total bill might be slightly lower than your previous estimate if you counted all your lines as paid lines. For example, if you had five lines (including one free line), your bill would be $204 monthly, the same as for four lines in the example above.

Note that there are even more plans that the community hasn’t surfaced yet, so this isn’t a comprehensive list. Also, users do not get a choice to voluntarily migrate to a specific plan — you’re at T-Mobile’s mercy on what you get assigned (based on your previous plan), so you can’t “upgrade” to these plans even if they sound good to you.

Benefits and other details In terms of features, migrated users are said to receive at least the same benefits as the standard Experience More tier.

Common benefits for the plans are said to include a five-year price guarantee, unlimited premium data with 4K streaming, at least 60GB of mobile hotspot, free ad-supported Netflix, $3 Apple TV Plus, at least 15GB of data in Canada and Mexico, and 5GB of high-speed international data.

The Experience More TI tier includes the same promotions as the regular Experience More plan. Meanwhile, the Experience Beyond TI plan bumps the hotspot to 250GB, doubles the Canada/Mexico allotment to 30GB, adds free ad-supported Hulu and T-Satellite, and offers the same promotions as the regular Experience Beyond plan.

T-Mobile is also said to be introducing specific plan add-ons that mimic old-school features that might otherwise be lost from the base plans, such as increased/unlimited hotspot limits, unlimited Canada/Mexico data, and Stateside International calling.

The Reddit posts note that your tax treatment will not change. If you previously had a Tax Inclusive (TI) plan, you will be migrated to TI plans, and the same with Tax Exclusive (TE) plans. The maximum monthly hike is reportedly $6 per line, though T-Mobile noted in its clarification that the average adjustment is $4 per line.

To clarify again, these details have emerged from Reddit users, and not directly from T-Mobile. We’ll keep you updated if more details emerge or if T-Mobile shares specifics. If you’re looking, here are some T-Mobile alternatives for you to switch to.

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